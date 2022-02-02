Heather Korbulic Joins GetInsured to Lead Public Sector Health IT Modernization Korbulic: "A second health crisis is on the horizon, and bringing modern technology to government agencies can help transform millions of lives"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public sector healthcare IT leader GetInsured today announced that Heather Korbulic has joined the company as Senior Policy and Strategy Lead. In this newly created role, Korbulic is charged with engaging local, state, and federal policymakers in developing strategies for technology-driven improvements to the provision of healthcare and other public benefits. Prior to joining GetInsured, she served as the executive director of Nevada's trailblazing health insurance marketplace, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (SSHIE).

GetInsured created this role at a time when public sector healthcare and human services agencies are grappling with finding solutions to handle the crisis that will result from the eventual end of the public health emergency and sunsetting of the health insurance subsidies provided by the American Rescue Plan. Driven by the pandemic, there is also unprecedented demand across government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels for modern IT infrastructure solutions that will better serve consumers. President Biden's recent executive order makes improving service delivery and the customer experience fundamental priorities for health and human services agencies. Korbulic will be focused on leveraging GetInsured's expertise and innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology to address these emerging challenges.

"We support three-quarters of state-based exchange enrollments and work with human services agencies in nearly half of all states, so we have a real stake in helping Americans better access all the healthcare and safety net benefits they are eligible for," said Chini Krishnan, co-founder and CEO of GetInsured. "Heather's experience directing the successful Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and her work advancing Governor Sisolak's policy priorities give her a unique perspective as states prepare to face significant challenges and to modernize their health and human services operations. Her understanding of the needs of consumers, challenges faced by health and human services agencies, and the benefits of technology will be invaluable as we continue to partner with state agencies across the country."

Korbulic spent six years at the helm of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (SSHIE), where she oversaw the transition of Nevada from the Federally Facilitated Exchange to a state-based exchange. As one of the first states to make this transition, Nevada serves as a blueprint for many states that have established, and plan to transition to, state-based exchanges. Under Korbulic's leadership, SSHIE (aka Nevada Health Link) experienced one of the highest increases in enrollment for the 2022 plan year.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Korbulic was tapped by Governor Sisolak first to serve as the Interim Director, Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, where she launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, automated traditional unemployment insurance processes, and connected tens of thousands of eligible Nevadans to unemployment benefits. Subsequently, in 2021, Korbulic served as the Interim Policy Director, Office of Governor Steve Sisolak where she was the Governor's senior policy advisor and lead liaison with cabinet heads, agency directors, and Nevada legislators. She returned to serving as the executive director of SSHIE at the end of her term with the Governor's office.

"I am delighted to join GetInsured and help advance their mission to use technology for good," said Heather Korbulic. "Today, to apply for health and human services benefits, consumers have to navigate multiple government systems that do not speak to each other in any way. Having a fractured system delays the delivery of essential benefits that millions of consumers urgently need. Modern technology can enable states to integrate these systems and offer a streamlined solution to apply for, process, and receive benefits. With the end of the public health emergency and essential coverage for millions hanging in the balance, it's critical we work to modernize systems now – it can quite literally help save lives."

A leader in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for state-based health insurance exchanges, GetInsured is expanding its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the full spectrum of human services agencies. In addition to Korbulic's hiring, Vimo (dba GetInsured) recently acquired Change & Innovation Agency (C!A™), a leading provider of business process redesign and service delivery optimization solutions for human services agencies and safety net programs.

About GetInsured

GetInsured, a Vimo company, is a leading technology provider for state-based exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated consumer assistance center operations. GetInsured's roster of clients includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, California, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington. The award-winning SaaS platform processes enrollments for 2.7 million consumers, which represents approximately three-quarters of all state-based marketplace enrollments.

