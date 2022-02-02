Globe Life Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $1.76 per diluted common share, compared with $1.93 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.70 per diluted common share, compared with $1.74 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7.22 per diluted common share, compared with $6.82 per diluted common share for the year-ago period. Net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share compared with $6.88 per diluted common share for the year-ago period.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 8.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 12.3% for the same period.

Total life premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter including:

Life net sales increased 4% over the year-ago quarter for both the American Income Life Division and the Liberty National Division. For the full year, life net sales for these divisions increased 15% and 30%, respectively.

Total health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8%.

1.6 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update: In the fourth quarter, the Company incurred approximately $58 million of COVID life claims, resulting in total COVID life claims of $140 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter COVID life claims incurred were $23 million higher than projected primarily due to higher deaths, likely related to the Delta variant. Going forward, we anticipate that COVID deaths will continue at elevated levels throughout 2022, with an estimated impact of approximately $50 million at the mid-point of our guidance and based on a range of $3 million to $4 million per 10,000 U.S. deaths.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended December 31,





Three Months Ended December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2020

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 1.57

$ 1.66

(5)

$ 159,422

$ 175,337

(9) Excess investment income(2) 0.58

0.58

—

58,791

61,224

(4) Parent company expense (0.02)

(0.02)





(2,302)

(2,355)



Income tax expense (0.40)

(0.42)

(5)

(40,283)

(44,546)

(10) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net

of tax (0.04)

(0.05)





(3,695)

(5,441)



Net operating income 1.70

1.74

(2)

171,933

184,219

(7)























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments 0.09

0.19





9,506

20,021



Administrative settlements (0.01)

—





(1,047)

—



Non-operating expenses —

—





(29)

—



Legal proceedings (0.02)

—





(2,410)

—



Net income(3) $ 1.76

$ 1.93





$ 177,953

$ 204,240



























Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding 101,343

105,778





















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Year Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2020

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income $ 6.46

$ 6.59

(2)

$ 666,266

$ 706,722

(6) Excess investment income 2.31

2.28

1

238,528

244,424

(2) Parent company expense (0.09)

(0.09)





(9,553)

(9,891)



Income tax expense (1.64)

(1.68)

(2)

(169,426)

(180,321)

(6) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net

of tax (0.18)

(0.22)





(18,318)

(23,342)



Net operating income 6.86

6.88

—

707,497

737,592

(4)























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments 0.53

(0.02)





54,220

(1,915)



Realized gain (loss)—redemption of debt (0.07)

—





(7,358)

(501)



Administrative settlements (0.01)

—





(1,047)

—



Non-operating expenses (0.02)

(0.01)





(1,923)

(816)



Legal proceedings (0.06)

(0.02)





(6,430)

(2,587)



Net income $ 7.22

$ 6.82





$ 744,959

$ 731,773



























Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding 103,170

107,225

















GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their maturity. It creates more meaningful trends than can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Net income as an ROE(1) 8.8%

9.5% Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities) 12.3%

13.5%









December 31,

2021

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 8,642,806

$ 8,771,092 Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (2,761,870)

(3,170,866) Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 5,880,936

$ 5,600,226







Book value per share $ 85.97

$ 83.19 Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (27.47)

(30.07) Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 58.50

$ 53.12





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q42021 with Q4 2020:

Life insurance accounted for 64% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 35% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance declined 1% for the quarter and net health sales increased 3%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

% Chg. Life insurance $ 732,997

$ 678,331

8 Health insurance 312,774

290,220

8 Annuity —

—



Total $ 1,045,771

$ 968,551

8

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

% of Premium

December 31,

2020

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 146,280

20

$ 163,741

24

(11) Health 80,683

26

71,804

25

12 Annuity 2,163





2,241









229,126





237,786





(4) Other income 212





304







Administrative expenses (69,916)





(62,753)





11 Insurance underwriting income $ 159,422





$ 175,337





(9) Per share $ 1.57





$ 1.66





(5)

Administrative expenses were $70 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.7%, compared with 6.5% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 101,945

28

$ 105,056

32

(3) Direct to Consumer 12,000

5

22,727

10

(47) Liberty National 11,997

15

13,655

18

(12) Other 20,338

39

22,303

42

(9) Total $ 146,280

20

$ 163,741

24

(11)

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 363,831

$ 327,282

11 Direct to Consumer 237,415

223,981

6 Liberty National 78,963

73,888

7 Other 52,788

53,180

(1) Total $ 732,997

$ 678,331

8

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 74,007

$ 71,185

4 Direct to Consumer 33,805

39,230

(14) Liberty National 18,827

18,065

4 Other 2,694

2,683

— Total $ 129,333

$ 131,163

(1)





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. United American $ 19,870

15

$ 18,565

16

7 Family Heritage 25,442

29

21,989

27

16 Liberty National 15,041

32

13,345

29

13 American Income 17,618

59

15,013

55

17 Direct to Consumer 2,712

15

2,892

16

(6) Total $ 80,683

26

$ 71,804

25

12

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 130,070

$ 115,711

12 Family Heritage 88,567

81,826

8 Liberty National 46,453

46,605

— American Income 29,740

27,424

8 Direct to Consumer 17,944

18,654

(4) Total $ 312,774

$ 290,220

8

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 26,675

$ 22,355

19 Family Heritage 18,489

21,351

(13) Liberty National 7,569

7,085

7 American Income 4,453

4,237

5 Direct to Consumer 1,758

1,986

(11) Total $ 58,944

$ 57,014

3





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













December 31,





September 30,

December 31,





September 30,

2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2021

2020

% Chg.

2021 American Income 9,530

9,642

(1)

9,959

9,415

9,664

(3)

9,800 Liberty National 2,724

2,705

1

2,706

2,804

2,770

1

2,700 Family Heritage 1,194

1,452

(18)

1,152

1,157

1,463

(21)

1,192





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

% Chg. Net investment income $ 239,344

$ 235,071

2 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (160,900)

(152,438)

6 Interest on debt (19,653)

(21,409)

(8) Total required interest (180,553)

(173,847)

4 Excess investment income $ 58,791

$ 61,224

(4) Per share $ 0.58

$ 0.58

—





(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 1.8%, and average invested assets increased 4.6%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 5.6%, and average net policy liabilities increased 4.4%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.8% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at December 31, 2021 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

December 31, 2021

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 21,305,287

94 Policy loans 589,634

3 Other long-term investments(2) 793,925

3 Short-term investments 69,145

— Total $ 22,757,991









(1) As of December 31, 2021, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $17.8 billion, net of $387 thousand of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $640 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $607 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

December 31, 2021

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,315,894

$ 651,621

$ 14,967,515 Municipals 2,252,997

—

2,252,997 Government, agencies and GSEs 442,799

—

442,799 Collateralized debt obligations —

36,468

36,468 Other asset-backed securities 91,686

13,457

105,143 Total $ 17,103,376

$ 701,546

$ 17,804,922

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at December 31, 2021 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

Fair Value December 31, 2021 $ 17,805,309

$ (387)

$ 3,500,365

$21,305,287

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 96% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.17% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 5.29% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q4 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Amount $ 270,959

$ 358,732 Average annual effective yield 3.5%

3.5% Average rating A+

A Average life (in years) to:





Next call 12.8

14.1 Maturity 31.1

26.5

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $145 million and an average share price of $90.97.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 4.8 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $455 million and an average share price of $95.11.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $8.00 to $8.50 for the year ending December 31, 2022, down from prior projections primarily due to higher non-COVID life policy obligations and health claims than previously anticipated.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in pricing competition;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and

14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, February 3, 2022. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Life premium $ 732,997

$ 678,331

$ 2,898,210

$ 2,672,804 Health premium 312,774

290,220

1,201,676

1,141,097 Other premium —

—

1

4 Total premium 1,045,771

968,551

4,099,887

3,813,905 Net investment income 239,344

235,071

952,447

927,062 Realized gains (losses) 12,033

25,015

59,319

(4,371) Other income 212

304

1,216

1,325 Total revenue 1,297,360

1,228,941

5,112,869

4,737,921















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits 539,512

468,627

2,071,810

1,809,373 Health policyholder benefits 194,156

187,037

758,745

733,481 Other policyholder benefits 7,213

7,459

29,061

30,030 Total policyholder benefits 740,881

663,123

2,859,616

2,572,884 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 151,231

144,930

603,838

575,770 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 86,758

75,150

331,510

304,841 Other operating expense 81,279

74,345

322,029

301,038 Interest expense 19,653

21,409

83,486

86,704 Total benefits and expenses 1,079,802

978,957

4,200,479

3,841,237















Income before income taxes 217,558

249,984

912,390

896,684 Income tax benefit (expense) (39,605)

(45,744)

(167,431)

(164,911) Net income $ 177,953

$ 204,240

$ 744,959

$ 731,773















Total basic net income per common share $ 1.77

$ 1.96

$ 7.30

$ 6.90















Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.76

$ 1.93

$ 7.22

$ 6.82

