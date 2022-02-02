BetMGM Debuts New Loyalty Rewards Program Delivering Real-World Experiences for BetMGM Customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced the launch of BetMGM Rewards, delivering the perks of a world-class loyalty rewards program into the gaming world.

With every wager placed, BetMGM customers can now earn BetMGM Rewards Points and MGM Rewards Tier Credits that unlock VIP benefits to MGM Resorts' 20+ premier destination resorts from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, amongst many others.

"BetMGM Rewards gives us the power to deliver exceptional experiences to our players before, during and after the game," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Win or lose, only with BetMGM can you turn your play into a dinner on the Bellagio Fountains, a hotel suite in Biloxi, or exclusive concerts in Las Vegas. The integration between MGM Resorts' property portfolio and BetMGM's mobile platform is unmatched."

Highlights of BetMGM Rewards include:

MGM Rewards accounts are created as part of the BetMGM member registration process. As a result, BetMGM users have access to special offers to experience MGM Resorts properties, and earn Tier Credits for gameplay. MGM Rewards offers enhanced incentives at each Tier such as waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+ based on 2022 spend), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out (based on availability; Platinum+), in addition to many other benefits

BetMGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including bonus credits for online casino play, poker play, and sports wagering. BetMGM Rewards Points can also be converted into MGM Rewards Points that can be used for hotel, dining, and other experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers who use their cards on BetMGM to fund deposits now will earn Tier Credits and MGM Mastercard Points that can be redeemed for a myriad of experiences at 20+ MGM Rewards destinations.

Coinciding with the launch of BetMGM Rewards is Borgata Online Rewards , a similarly structured program for Borgata Online Casino available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that allows users to accumulate Borgata Online Rewards Points redeemable for additional online play or MGM Rewards Points redeemable for room, dining and other experiences at participating MGM Resort properties.

BetMGM Rewards is currently available in the following markets, with more coming online soon:

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

