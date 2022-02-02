Alfa Laval (publ) Fourth quarter and full year 2021

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Record high order intake 2021

Demand continued on high level across most end markets and geographies.

Sustainability solutions remain the main growth driver.

Strong growth in the service business.

Net sales developed well with limited impact from challenges in the supply chain.

Stable profitability despite cost inflation.

Summary

Fourth quarter

Order intake increased by 24 percent* at SEK 11,651 (9,272) million.

Net sales increased by 9 percent* to SEK 11,692 (10,695) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,992 (1,969) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.0 (18.4) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,861 (924) million.

Net income: SEK 1,478 (564) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 3.51 (1.33).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,411 (2,664) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 50 (20) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-733) million.

Full year

Order intake increased by 20 percent* to SEK 45,718 (39,833) million.

Net sales increased by 3 percent* to SEK 40,911 (41,468) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 7,114 (7,231) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.4 (17.4) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 6,142 (4,977) million.

Net income: SEK 4,801 (3,580) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 11.38 (8.47).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 5,264 (7,723) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -50 (180) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -192 (-796) million.

Return on capital employed (%)**: 20.0 (19.1).

Net debt to EBITDA, times**: 0.87 (0.48).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the first quarter

"We expect demand in the first quarter to be higher than in the fourth quarter."

Earlier published outlook (October 26, 2021): "We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter."

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 6.00 (5.50) per share and a mandate for repurchase of up to 5 percent of the issued shares to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q4 2021 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors, see page 26 for the review report.

