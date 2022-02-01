Vault Health and Tasso Partner for Expansion of Patient-Centric At-Home Diagnostics

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Health, an innovative healthcare company bringing virtual care to millions, today announced a partnership with Tasso, Inc., a leader in simple clinical grade blood collection technology, to integrate Tasso products and logistics into Vault's turnkey service offering. The new partnership will enable an improved, virtually painless sample collection experience for Vault customers.

Vault Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vault Health) (PRNewswire)

Vault offers a range of services, including remote diagnostics, where samples can be collected without visiting a clinic. Through a partnership with Tasso, the company will make blood draws easier and more efficient by enabling patients to quickly and easily collect their own blood at home. In addition to remote diagnostics, Vault also provides telehealth and at-home based care and manages decentralized clinical trials, which are facilitated through high quality remote sample collection, such as that which Tasso provides.

"We're obsessed with the experience of our patients and customers," said Jason Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vault Health. "That means making clinical research and clinical care more accessible to more people. Our medical staff and the technology platform they use relies on innovative medical devices like those developed by Tasso, in order to bring more care directly to people's homes. We're thrilled this partnership accelerates our ability to break down barriers to patient care, recruitment, participation, and retention of clinical research participants."

Tasso's signature blood collection products and logistics are currently in use worldwide for a variety of healthcare, pharma, and research applications. The devices enable virtually painless collection of clinical grade blood at a convenient time and location, elevating the traditional home testing experience.

"More than ever, there is a need to bring convenient health monitoring and care into the home," said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Tasso. "Tasso's simple, virtually painless blood collection devices bridge the gap between patient convenience and high-quality care. We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Vault Health to expand access to patient-centric clinical diagnostics."

About Vault

Vault accelerates better health outcomes through faster diagnosis, innovative clinical research, and digital-first care delivery. Vault delivers care to patients on their terms, virtually or physically, by leveraging its national clinician network and data-driven tech platform to power its offerings. Vault has been a trusted leader in the fight against COVID-19, bringing the first FDA-authorized at-home PCR test to market. Since the start of the pandemic, Vault has delivered more than 12 million COVID-19 tests to consumers, employers, public health agencies, and school systems.

About Tasso

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company's devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com .

Tasso Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vault Health