PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE CHALLENGER SERIES LIGHTWEIGHTS TO COMPETE ON FUBO SPORTS NETWORK MARCH 18

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced that the PFL Challenger Series will continue from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Friday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET with lightweight action. The PFL Challenger Series airs live exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, the live TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe.

The PFL Challenger Series has seen more than 500 fighters from around the world apply to compete. Out of those applicants, eight, one per week, will earn a PFL contract which will put them in the 2022 Regular Season or set them on a development path with the league in hopes of joining a future Season.

"We could not be more excited about the lightweight talent entering the inaugural PFL Challenger Series," said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. "When the lightweights square off, with a potential PFL roster spot up for grabs, on March 18 MMA fans are guaranteed action and excitement."

Brazilian ace Bruno Miranda will take on American Carson Frei in a matchup of well-rounded fighters. Miranda has fought around the world boasting a 13-3 record and brings a four-fight winning streak to the Smartcage. Frei (9-4) is coming off of an impressive first round win, his third in four fights. The Oregon native will look to impress in hopes of making the jump to the 2022 PFL Season.

Damir Ferhatbegovic is the Valor FC lightweight champion and he is looking to make the jump to the big show. The "Bosnian Barn Cat" claimed the title with a second round knockout this past June to run his record to 5-2-1. He will face his toughest challenge to date when he steps into the cage with City Kickboxing product BJ Bland. Bland (16-10) has a wealth of experience and trains with top fighters like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Dufort (8-4) is a training partner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier and is looking to make a mark of his own by joining his friend in the PFL lightweight division. The Canadian is a finisher with all eight of his wins coming by way of stoppage while three of his defeats have come by split-decision. He'll take on hard-hitting Armenian Arut Pogosian out of the talent-laden Elevation Fight Team in Colorado. Pogosian (9-3) comes in on a three-fight win streak, two by way of first round knockout.

Israeli newcomer Yanal Ashmoz is set to take on American Dennis Hughes to round out the lightweight slate. Ashmoz (6-0) sports a spotless record with five straight finishes including four knockouts. Hughes (7-3) is a Mississippi native who enters the Challenger Series on a three-fight winning streak of his own. Of his seven wins, only one opponent has made it to the final bell. He has been an equal opportunity finisher with three submissions and three knockouts.

Lightweight Matchups:

Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei

Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. BJ Bland

Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosian

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes

Viewers watching the PFL Challenger Series can also interact with the lightweight live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games to earn points and compete for a cash prize. During the bouts, fans can answer predictive questions about the action all on one screen using their remote control. Fubo Sportsbook, now live in Iowa and Arizona, is also the exclusive gambling sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series.

Fubo Sports Network is fuboTV's linear TV network dedicated to featuring sports stories on and off the field. Fans can stream live sports, original programming and partner content on Fubo Sports Network as part of fuboTV's subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

