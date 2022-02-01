Kitchen Magic Launches New Cost-Effective Custom Cabinetry Line

NAZARETH, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic , a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company with over 42 years of experience in its toolbox, has launched a new signature cabinet collection.

Unique in design and quality, the Barwen Collection can be custom built to all sizes and configurations to suit the space. The cabinetry is 100 percent made in the USA of ¾" industrial-grade furniture board. This new line of cabinetry allows homeowners to replace or add cabinetry and stay within their budget plans.

The Barwen collection offers a reasonably priced cabinet replacement option for customers looking for customization or for those who Kitchen Magic's popular refacing process is not the best solution in their current kitchen.

"Based on customer feedback, we were challenged with not having an option like our Barwen cabinet collection," stated Dean Alexson Sales Manager, Kitchen Magic. "We realized this was a product we needed to add to our offering to satisfy our customer's needs and requests".

The line comes in the most popular, trending kitchen cabinet colors & styles. According to the Houzz 2022 Report, "White continues to lead as the top choice for kitchen cabinets at 41%. Gray is the most common alternative, ranking at 27% for cabinet color choice by remodeling homeowners".

"At Kitchen Magic, our brand mascots are magical gnomes, so I researched (fictional) gnome language," explains JT Norman, In-house Designer and Product Development Director Kitchen Magic. He adds, "It was fitting that Barwen, which translates to 'homestead', would win out as the name for this line of new cabinetry as we remodel the heart of the home".

The Barwen Collection also allows customers to consider cabinetry to organize and save space in other rooms of the home. Barwen is an optimum solution for laundry rooms, home offices, hobby areas, and playrooms.

Kitchen Magic anticipates that the demand they are already experiencing for the new signature Barwen cabinetry will help create additional job opportunities, and increase the need for cabinet manufacturing staff as sales are expected to grow sales across eight Northeast states.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, RI, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and DE. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design & service eleven times, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

Transform your kitchen in less time, with less stress, at an amazing value.

