Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc. Increases Access for Arizona Students Learning to Invest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc., also known as JG&A, is sponsoring $10,000 to offer the Stock Market Game™ program to 4th to 12th graders from low- to moderate-income families in Arizona the opportunity to learn investing.

www.azecon.org (PRNewsfoto/Arizona Council on Economic Education) (PRNewswire)

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is the official host of the SIFMA Foundation's Stock Market Game™ in Arizona. This award-winning program gives students the chance to invest in a hypothetical $100,000 in an on-line portfolio. Students leverage real-time data and current market trends, making the simulation an even better mirror of the real marketplace. While the competitive game play creates student excitement, the educational experience delivers the biggest impact. The Stock Market Game™ offers a vast library of learning materials correlated to Arizona academic standards in Math, Business Education, Economics, English/Language Arts, Technology, and Social Studies. It also teaches and reinforces the essential workforce readiness skills in teamwork, communication, technology, research, and entrepreneurship.

"Jacob Gold & Associates is proud to support ACEE and sponsor the Stock Market Game™ program for Title I schools in Arizona," said Jacob Gold, CFP®, CHAIRMAN & CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER. "I wish there were a program like this when I was in school. As the owner of a three-generational family-run financial planning firm, this is my way to give back and make sure all students, regardless of their family income and socioeconomic background, will have access to learning to invest and build wealth."

"ACEE is very grateful to board member Jacob Gold and his firm to systematically achieve economic equity and social justice through financial and economic education for all children in Arizona," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "I personally took my first money management class from Jacob's father, which had a profound impact on my life. ACEE is honored to have many committed supporters like Jacob Gold in our mission. This sponsorship will help ACEE reach more students from low-to-moderate income families in the Stock Market Game™ program statewide."

Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc

Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc. is an independent financial planning firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona that is dedicated to providing wealth management and financial wellness to both individual investors and corporations.

For more information on Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc, visit https://jacobgold.com/ .

Arizona Council on Economic Education

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy, and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which: serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and entrepreneurship; and distributes proven economic education resources to schools free of charge.

For more information on ACEE, visit www.azecon.org .

Contact:

Kathy Pondy

programs@azecon.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arizona Council on Economic Education