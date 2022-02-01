InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Slicing Vegetables Evenly (PIT-1208)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While preparing cabbage for making sauerkraut, I found the cutting process very tedious," said an inventor from Franklin, Pa., "especially since I had to be careful not to cut my fingers with the knife. So, I came up with a safe gadget to simplify the task."

He developed a prototype for WILLIE GUILLOTINE to ease the process of slicing produce. With this tool, users no longer need to slice vegetables and fruits by hand with a knife. Safe, practical and easy to operate it not only saves time and effort but reduces the chances of cutting the fingers or hands. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

