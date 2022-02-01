INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES OTC SYMBOL CHANGE TO IBATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: RHHNF), is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on February 2, 2022, the OTC ticker symbol for the Company's common shares will change from RHHNF to IBATF. The new symbol is more consistent with the Company's name and its stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), which is the Company's primary trading market. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol IBAT.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, President CEO & Director

Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forward – looking and cautionary statements

This release may contain certain forward–looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward–looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward–looking statements.

