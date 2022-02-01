Harmon Brothers' Hilarious "Mortgage Genie" Campaign Heralds the Tech-Driven Home Buying Revolution

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Mortgage Genie" for Consumer Direct Mortgage, a mortgage company using new technology, and a new approach, to make home buying simple and fun. The ad campaign is the highlight of a rebranding initiative as the company changes their name from Consumer Direct Mortgage to Real Genius.
"As a record number of Americans adapted to the new trend of remote work arrangements during the pandemic—and were able to relocate—many quickly found that the mortgage lending process was anything but new or updated," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "That's why we were excited to partner with Real Genius, a team of experienced professionals who don't just offer amazing rates, they offer an incredible experience that you won't find anywhere else. Our own team members who have recently moved or refinanced found that they actually enjoyed what's typically seen as a stressful, time-consuming, and arduous process. And that's the kind of 'different' we love to illustrate in our advertising."
Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/Y8kEeJswjiI
The ad campaign features a genie highlighting how the magic of Real Genius' innovative technology and new approach to mortgage lending makes home buying simple and fun.
CREDITS
Agency: Harmon Brothers
CREW
Creative Director: Kaitlin Snow
Director: Alla Volkova
Producer: Brandy Vega
Project Manager: Tiffani Kirkham
1st AD/On set VFX Supervisor: Bryan Fugal
2AD: Keith Grover
PA: Eric Roberts
PA: Tiffany Gail
Production Designer: Amy Leah Nelson Smith
Prop Master: Mitchell Richmond
Art Director: Jacob Peterson
Set Dresser: Hailey Nebeker
Wardrobe/Stylist: Iffer Mitchell
Wardrobe Assistant: Adia Vega
Hair & Makeup Lead: Danielle Donahue
Hair Stylist: Leslie Lever
Puppeteer: Dallin Blankenship
Puppeteer Assist: Tori Pence
Sound: Gerald Hartley
Script Supervisor: Kat Peterson
DP: Jacob Schwartz
1st AC: Nathan Moffett
2nd AC: Landon Thommassen
DIT/AE: Ellie Peatross
Gaffer: Jared Jaynes
Key Grip: Alan Williams
Grip: Josh Miller
Swing: Austin Farmer
VFX Assistant: Zac Collett
Craft and Catering: Hanna Bates
Location Scout: Adam Bohl
Casting Director: Ben Cummins
HB Client Relations: Ben Anderson
Post Production Supervisor: Bryan Fugal
Assistant Editor: Ellie Peatross
Editor (Lemonlight): Danny McGinnis
VFX Supervisor/VFX Artist: Bryan Fugal
VFX Compositor: Zac Collett
3D Artist: Tyler Stevens
Motion Graphics Design: Mike Henderson
Motion Graphics Animator (Digital Gravy): Alexander Green
Additional Motion Graphics: Jake Christensen
Re-Recording Mixer/Sound Design: Brenden Bytheway
Music: Erik DeLong
Colorist: Avery Marshall
Finishing Editor: Laura Ross
CAST
Genie: Kelly Vrooman
Judith: Charla Bocchicchio
Rhonda: Candice Nielsen
Kid: Sam Ridd
Dave: Tito Livas
Husband: Wes Tolman
Neighbor/Bird Handler: Eric McGill
CLIENT: Real Genius
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $700 million in sales.
ABOUT REAL GENIUS
Real Genius, a division of FirstBank, makes homeownership and financial flexibility possible for customers and their families through improved and streamlined loan processes. Founded in 2012, Real Genius has developed cutting-edge technology to simplify loan processes and provide quick and efficient options for customers. Since 2016, Real Genius has helped more than 51,000 families across the U.S. with their mortgage needs, lending nearly $15 billion.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Harmon Brothers