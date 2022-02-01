Designing a Winning Team: ADP Sponsors Elite Global Roster of Golf Pros

PGA, LPGA and European Tour players team up with ADP to drive success on and off the course

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today unveiled #TeamADP, an impressive global roster of professional golfers known for leveraging data and insights to design a winning strategy. Featuring seven distinct players across the PGA, LPGA and European Tour, #TeamADP's aim is to champion the power of a well-planned and executed approach to drive success on and off the course.

On the Roster:

LPGA and Ladies European Tour

Danielle Kang – Winner of the LPGA's 2022 season opener with six LPGA Tour wins and a Major Championship win (U.S.); instagram.com/daniellekang

Georgia Hall – Two-time LPGA Tour winner with a Major Championship win, and a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour ( England ); instagram.com/georgiahall23

Céline Boutier –Two-time LPGA Tour winner and three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour ( France ); instagram.com/celineboutier

PGA TOUR

Sam Burns –Two-time PGA TOUR winner with eleven Top 10 performances to his name in 2021 (U.S); instagram.com/samburns66

Harris English – Four-time PGA TOUR winner, with two wins in 2021 and member of the winning 2020 Ryder Cup team (U.S.); instagram.com/harris_english

Max Homa – Three-time winner on the PGA TOUR with two wins in 2021 (U.S.); instagram.com/max.homa

European Tour

Min Woo Lee – Two-time winner on the European Tour ( Australia ); instagram.com/minwoo27lee

"ADP is very excited to partner with such a diverse group of talented athletes who consistently demonstrate the power of preparation and precision to deliver winning outcomes," said Gus Blanchard, chief marketing officer for ADP. "The best players surround themselves with teams and partners that help them maintain peak performance. It's a similar dynamic in business. At ADP we help our clients tailor the right approach to drive success today so they can better focus on tomorrow."

To learn more about the ADP approach and #TeamADP's roster, visit ADP.com/athletes.

