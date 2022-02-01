GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo, one of the nation's fastest growing advertising agencies, has tapped Bryce Gartner to be its Chief Experience Officer. In this role, he is responsible for architecting, extending, and enhancing the Cargo experience for customers, prospects, internal team members, and partners. The agency also has hired Traci Beasley (Director of Agency Solutions) to incorporate and promote all agency capabilities and deliverables into a better integrated and more impactful solution suite that will increase the ROI delivered to all Cargo stakeholders.

Cargo Adds CXO and Director of Agency Solutions

Mr. Gartner has extensive experience as a senior executive and brings a strong record of innovation and organizational leadership to Cargo. Most recently, he founded and successfully ran Icimo, LLC, a top-tier business intelligence services company. His expertise in marketing, operations, and technology enabled Mr. Gartner to build Icimo into an award-winning channel partner in an industry in which acquiring and retaining long-term clients is notoriously difficult.

Previously, Mr. Gartner was the Chief Marketing Officer at International Merchant Services, Inc. (IMS), a services and payment processing company. During his 30-year career, Mr. Gartner has been transforming organizations by consolidating and focusing their marketing and technology initiatives on game-changing programs. For example, he built a cultural diversity program and industry alliances while serving as Managing Director of Marketing at the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

Ms. Beasley brings over 25 years of marketing and brand management experience to her new role as Director of Agency Solutions. Her expertise in such areas as account and project management, marketing strategy, and team development and training will be instrumental as Cargo continues to grow its capabilities. Before joining Cargo, Ms. Beasley was the Director of Brand Engagement at Denny's, the diner-style restaurant chain. Prior to Denny's she was an Account Manager, responsible for multiple clients, at advertising agency EP+CO.

With offices in Greenville, SC, and Toronto, Canada, the 70-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

