Tier 1 Nigerian Operator, Globacom, Signs Network Expansion Deal with Ceragon

LITTLE FALLS, NJ, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ-GS: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, announced today that it has signed a deal with Globacom, the second largest operator in Nigeria, to further expand its network and enable it to maintain its cutting-edge technology. Globacom aspires to build Africa's biggest and best telecommunications network, and, as such, the deal with Ceragon will significantly increase its network capacity and enhance service delivery to customers.

As part of this multimillion-dollar deal, Ceragon will be providing Globacom a customized solution that covers long-haul rural areas, high-capacity metro as well as the access network – enabling it to not only enhance its existing subscribers' quality of experience but also to expand its reach to further grow its market share. The project, initiated in Q4 2021, is due to complete deployment through the first half of 2022.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon Networks CEO commented, "Ceragon is committed to partnering with its global customers to provide reliable, exceptional experiences, and this project for Globacom is no different. We partner with our customers to deliver customized, turnkey solutions that consider and best meet their current and future needs. With the imminent rollout of 5G services in Nigeria, Globacom can rest-assure its network is 5G-ready."

The project will bring a solution to fiber cut issues as Globacom will leverage Ceragon's IP-50 E-Band solution to provide metro backhauling instead of fiber, and at times as backup. With TCO optimization in mind, this solution will offer high capacity of 10Gbps over the air, with an upgrade path to as much as 20Gbps, as needed. This solution, as well as others provided in this large project, is not only quick to deploy, but significantly reduces CAPEX and enables Globacom with fast-time-to-market.

Globacom operates in a very competitive environment, and as such is always looking to enhance and expand its connectivity services. "We believe that our partnership with Ceragon will help in our desire to build the most robust, advanced telecommunications network. Ceragon's field-proven solutions and services allow us to quickly and reliably ramp-up our 4G and future 5G network and capacity needs, while minimizing our overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)", Globacom commented.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ-GS: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. With a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world, we bring communication capabilities everywhere by delivering robust, fiber-like wireless connectivity. We help operators and other service providers to increase operational efficiency and enhance end-customers' quality of experience with quick-to-deploy wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies, and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provide highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 140 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Globacom is West Africa's leading digital solutions provider. The company started operations in 2003 as Nigeria's national telecommunications operator. It currently has a subscriber-base of over 53 million, and is credited with driving Nigeria's telephone penetration by forcing down the cost of voice and data services. It is also leading the broadband penetration with its nationwide fibre optic cable and 4G LTE network.

Under its founder and Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr. (GCON), Globacom is today the largest integrated technology service provider in Nigeria, servicing Enterprises, SMEs, mid-size corporates, public sector organizations and millions of individuals all over Nigeria and Ghana. The company in 2010 singlehandedly constructed an independently owned submarine cable, Glo 1, from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, with branching units in several African countries. The facility has addressed West Africa's bandwidth requirement and offered governments, individuals and businesses the benefits of reliable and affordable internet.

For more about Globacom, visit go to www.gloworld.com

