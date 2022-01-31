Justice Tech Platform Hello Divorce Hires Former Intuit Exec Karla Uribe To Serve As Chief Product Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The justice technology company Hello Divorce today announced the expansion of its leadership team, naming Karla Uribe as Chief Product Officer to its already women-led C-suite. Uribe comes to Hello Divorce after more than a decade at Intuit as a product leader for the TurboTax flagship product. In her new role at Hello Divorce, she will be responsible for creating the best-in-class experience in consumer legal tech.

"Our vision is to make the entire divorce process friendlier, easier and a lot more affordable," said Erin Levine, founder and CEO of Hello Divorce. "With Karla's leadership, we expect to transition from a tech-enabled services platform to a product-first software experience that delivers expert assistance only when necessary at a price point that everyone can afford. With less frustration and cost being spent on the legal process, consumers will have the opportunity to focus on personal growth and their transition to their next best chapter. Karla shares our vision and is the right executive to lead the charge."

Hello Divorce has already begun expanding its offerings throughout the entire divorce journey with the launch of specialized financial planning to help separating couples create win-win divorce agreements that account for the complex financial and tax issues that particularly affect divorcing spouses.

The company will also expand to offer cooperative divorce mediation nationally in 2022 and to create tools that make it easier for spouses to collaborate on divorce-related issues like dividing assets and creative co-parenting arrangements that help kids thrive.

"I'm extremely excited about joining this group of passionate leaders in the pursuit of disrupting the highly complex and expensive divorce process," Uribe said. "We have a huge opportunity to build a product with a foundation of empathy and compassion, using customer-centric tools for innovation and with leading technology to effectively scale. As a native Spanish speaker and immigrant to this country, I'm also excited to explore how Hello Divorce can expand our offerings to help underserved communities, of which some will prefer to navigate this difficult life decision in their own language and with culturally aware support."

"Karla has over a decade and a half of experience at Intuit, where she has a successful track record of delivering growth for the business through innovative product experiences across the Intuit ecosystem," Levine said. "Her vast experience as a product management leader in a highly regulated space perfectly complements our mission to build the defining consumer product in the legal space. Like taxes, complex regulations and localized laws make it exceedingly difficult to build a comprehensive solution that works across all states and socioeconomic statuses. Intuit and TurboTax have managed to turn an emotional, complicated ordeal into a manageable, affordable, and even delightful process. We can't wait to do the same for the divorce and family law space."

Hello Divorce has grown one hundred percent year over year, with divorce success rates for clients of 95 percent after starting the process on the platform. Approximately 2 million people get divorced each year, with $50 billion spent annually on the entire industry. With the vast majority of Americans unable to afford meaningful legal assistance, Hello Divorce is committed to providing affordable access to justice for divorcing Americans that makes the process clear and transparent. In addition, the company is looking beyond the legal end of marriage to expand its services to help ex-spouses navigate their new financial and parenting realities post-divorce.

About Hello Divorce

Hello Divorce provides a pathway to a friendlier, simpler and less expensive divorce by combining software that makes it easy to complete and file complicated forms with access to a team of legal and financial experts who help resolve conflict between spouses with less stress and mess. Using both self-service and guided processes, with the option of accessing a lawyer or other divorce expertise if needed, clients can avoid the typical "lawyer up immediately" (i.e., expensive and hostile) model, resulting in a quicker, more equitable, and less fear-driven outcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Hello Divorce