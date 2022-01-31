Amid Rapid Growth, Urbint Hires Technology Veteran Dustin Lucien as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, has appointed Dustin Lucien as Chief Operating Officer. Lucien brings 20+ years of leadership experience in high-growth teams and technology companies including Betterment and Oracle. At Urbint, he will be responsible for the company's operational execution as it scales rapidly.

"With a plan to invest $65 million into R&D and operations, we will continue to increase our delivery velocity and pace of innovation. Dustin is a world-class operational leader with rare experience across not only operations, but also technology, product and sales, at all stages of growth," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "He will play a vital role as my operating partner in ensuring we are prepared to meet the growing demands of an infrastructure industry facing more extreme weather events and a $1 trillion federal overhaul."

"Urbint is redefining how infrastructure companies reduce risk, something society desperately needs today," said Dustin Lucien. "I'm excited to join this category-creating company to accelerate their growth through operational excellence."

Prior to joining Urbint, Lucien served as Chief Operating Officer at financial services company Betterment, helping them grow from a startup into a $1 billion+ company.

About Urbint:

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com.

