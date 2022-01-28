Winning the ESG Race: CSE's Research identifies ESG TOP 10 Performing companies in 16 leading sectors

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSE's Annual Sustainability Practitioners event "Winning the ESG Race – Trends for 2022 and beyond." brought together thought leaders, institutions, and top corporate executives in a high level discussion on regulatory changes and new trends, bold corporate leadership with ESG integration, ESG reporting & risk management, responsible financing, identifying and mitigating climate risks and creating long term ESG Goals.

The unique findings of CSE's Annual ESG Research in US and Canada were presented for the first time, investigating ESG best practices and standards used from 16 leading business sectors. The Research identified the Top 10 ESG Performing Companies in each of the 16 sectors and common success factors including ESG Ratings and Standards used by each company. The Research used consolidated scores from several ESG rating agencies for each company and analyzed potential keys success factors such as ESG Reporting, Goal Setting, Transparency and ESG Standards used. Additionally, CSE presented the new "ESG Estimate" tool that helps organizations identify their ESG status in the most important criteria.

The event hosted as Guest Speakers Neil Stewart, Director of Corporate Outreach in the Value Reporting Foundation, Reeshemah Howard, Sustainability Mission Leader of GM and Sam Mitchell, Global Sustainability Director of Oracle. The panel discussion focused on good ESG practices, highlighted challenges and opportunities and how business leaders can effectively leverage ESG practices in a strategic way.

Neil Stewart described the consolidation of standards into the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to meet investors' needs, while Rae Howard talked about reaching GM's carbon neutrality goals and achieving their science-based targets and Sam Mitchell shared Oracle's focus on Sustainability, and stressed the 3 major steps of action: assess the reality, set your goals and then act.

Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE and host of the event, presented the 2022 ESG, Net-Zero and Circular Economy Trends and commented "We are happy to be one of the oldest players in this field, actively assisting global transformation for a net zero planet, for more than 15 years now, by qualifying Sustainability - ESG practitioners and providing advanced advisory services and tools to FT 500 and Government organizations. Reaching a new record of 8,000 Sustainability Practitioners from 90 Countries makes CSE one of the most important influencers in ESG -Net Zero integration globally."

