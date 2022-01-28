SlateSafety Raises $1.7M for its Connected Safety Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we are proud to announce the closing of a $1.7M Seed round led by RFSI. Previous investors include early-stage VC firm Dorm Room Fund and angel investor Chris Klaus via Georgia Tech's Create-X Startup Launch Fund.

Founded in Atlanta in 2016, SlateSafety (formerly FireHUD) has received over $2M in funding from both the National Science Foundation and the United States Air Force to develop and deploy an easy-to-use wearable that enables real-time group physiological monitoring for first responders, the military, and industrial workers. SlateSafety holds two patents and the founders have also been recognized on Forbes 30 under 30 .

At SlateSafety , our mission is to eliminate preventable worker injuries and deaths. With this investment, we plan to expand our footprint in the connected safety market by growing our team as well as developing and launching the next-generation of our wearable armband — the SlateSafety Band V2.

The SlateSafety Band V2 has recently been featured in TIME's Top 100 Inventions of 2021 . It will be the first reliable, rugged, and easy-to-use safety wearable for applications ranging from lone-workers to large industrial worksites and from emergency response to military training. Through the collection of critical biometric markers such as heart rate and core body temperature, SlateSafety creates personalized profiles that predict exertion levels for all group members and provides real-time alerts in order to prevent injuries and deaths.

"We want to thank our investors, customers and partners for believing in our team and our ability to protect workers", said Zack Braun , CEO at SlateSafety. "We believe we are uniquely positioned to have an outsized impact on the connected safety landscape and are excited to be able to expand our platform to additional use cases –protecting even more workers, in even more dangerous situations in real-time!"

