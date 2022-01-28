Sandvik announces a new member of the Board of SMT - the new company planned to be listed in 2022

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, the Sandvik Board intends to formally propose the distribution and listing of its business area Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) at a shareholders' meeting, with the target to complete the listing in the second or third quarter of 2022, subject to shareholder approval. The listing is planned to be made at the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange.

On November 9, 2021, it was announced that Andreas Nordbrandt had been appointed Chairman of the Board of SMT, and that Claes Boustedt and Karl Åberg had been appointed board members.

As part of this process, the Sandvik Board of Directors has now in addition appointed Kerstin Konradsson as a new member of the SMT Board.

Kerstin Konradsson, born 1967, holds a M.Sc in Metallurgy from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. She has significant experience from the metals industry, with her previous roles including President of Boliden Smelters at Boliden, President of Cast Rolls Europe & Asia at Åkers, and Vice President of Metallurgy at SSAB Oxelösund. She has also been a board member at Swedish metal powders company Höganäs, and is currently a board member at the Belgian industrial minerals group Sibelco.

Additional members of the SMT Board will be appointed at a later stage to fulfil any requirements and ensure a suitable board composition.

