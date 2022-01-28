iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR

CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution

(Section 897) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains Return of

Capital 03/01/21 03/15/21 $0.1100 $0.0000 $0.1100 $0.0201322 $0.0000 06/01/21 06/15/21 0.1250 0.0000 0.1250 0.0228775 0.0000 09/01/21 09/15/21 0.1250 0.0000 0.1250 0.0228775 0.0000 12/01/21 12/15/21 0.1250 0.0000 0.1250 0.0228775 0.0000



$0.4850 $0.0000 $0.4850 $0.0887647 $0.0000



















8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD

CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution

(Section 897) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains Return of

Capital 03/01/21 03/15/21 $0.5000 $0.0000 $0.5000 $0.0915102 $0.0000 06/01/21 06/15/21 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.0915102 0.0000 09/01/21 09/15/21 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.0915102 0.0000 12/01/21 12/15/21 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.0915102 0.0000



$2.0000 $0.0000 $2.0000 $0.3660408 $0.0000

















7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG

CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution

(Section 897) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains Return of

Capital 03/01/21 03/15/21 $0.478125 $0.0000 $0.478125 $0.0875066 $0.0000 06/01/21 06/15/21 0.478125 0.0000 0.478125 0.0875066 0.0000 09/01/21 09/15/21 0.478125 0.0000 0.478125 0.0875066 0.0000 12/01/21 12/15/21 0.478125 0.0000 0.478125 0.0875066 0.0000



$1.912500 $0.0000 $1.912500 $0.3500264 $0.0000

















7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI

CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution

(Section 897) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains Return of

Capital 03/01/21 03/15/21 $0.46875 $0.0000 $0.46875 $0.0857908 $0.0000 06/01/21 06/15/21 0.46875 0.0000 0.46875 0.0857908 0.0000 09/01/21 09/15/21 0.46875 0.0000 0.46875 0.0857908 0.0000 12/01/21 12/15/21 0.46875 0.0000 0.46875 0.0857908 0.0000



$1.87500 $0.0000 $1.87500 $0.3431632 $0.0000

















Form 1099-DIV box 2a: Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

• • •

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iStar Inc.