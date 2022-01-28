Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses to Sponsor National Entrepreneurship Week 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Entrepreneurship Week is excited to announce Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses as a sponsor for National Entrepreneurship Week 2022, taking place the week of February 12-19.

"We are thrilled to have Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses support National Entrepreneurship Week this year," said Joe Kapp, Co-Chair of National Entrepreneurship Week and Co-Founder of the National Center for Resource Development, a 501c3 nonprofit. National Entrepreneurship Week was congressionally chartered in 2006 as an annual week dedicated to celebrating and engaging the diverse voices of entrepreneurship across the United States. "In 2017, National Entrepreneurship Week relaunched to bring together the nation's diverse network of entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial ecosystem builders and educators from Maui to Miami to Maine to educate, engage, and build equitable access to America's entrepreneurship ecosystem."

"Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is proud to be a partner of the 2022 National Entrepreneurship Week," said Jessica Taylor, National Director of 10,000 Small Businesses and Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. "Entrepreneurs are the drivers of new jobs, innovation and creativity throughout our economy. We are pleased to support this annual event and work together to strengthen entrepreneurs across the country."

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses provides business education, pathways to capital, and business support services for growth-oriented entrepreneurs. Participants develop an actionable growth plan for their business with the help of advisors and a network of like-minded entrepreneurs. The program is delivered at no cost to the participants. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses partners with Babson College and the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) to reach and train entrepreneurs across the country.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses represents over 12,000 business owners, across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, who employ 200,000 people and represent more than $14B in total revenue.

ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. ICIC is the National Outreach and Recruitment Partner for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Babson College empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow and steward sustainable economic and social value – everywhere. Babson College is the National Academic Partner for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

National Entrepreneurship Week democratizes entrepreneurship and is dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the diverse voices of entrepreneurship across the United States. The annual initiative was founded in 2006 through a bi-partisan congressional charter. For more information, visit www.natleshipweek.org.

