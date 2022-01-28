Gallagher Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Gallagher earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

(PRNewsfoto/Gallagher) (PRNewswire)

"We are so pleased to have earned recognition for the fourth year in a row on the list of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," Susan Pietrucha, Global Chief Human Resources Officer said. "Inclusivity is core to who we are as a company and how we meet the needs of our colleagues, clients, and partners. Our inclusive culture brought us together to achieve outstanding business results this past year, and I am excited to continue our inclusion and diversity journey in 2022 and beyond."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Gallagher for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Gallagher's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"Gallagher has a strong and lasting commitment to supporting a diverse work environment and in the communities we serve," said Christopher Mead, Global Chief Marketing Officer. "We look for partners who share our values and that make a difference in areas of human rights, civil rights, inequality, and diversity and inclusion. We are honored to be recognized by HRC, signifying Gallagher's continued dedication to inclusivity."

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Contact: Kelli Murray, Gallagher

847-273-3896

Kelli_Murray@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gallagher