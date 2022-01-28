Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter 2021 sales and revenues up 23%; full-year sales and revenues up 22%

Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91 ; adjusted profit per share of $2.69

2021 profit per share of $11.83 ; adjusted profit per share of $10.81

Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash

Returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021





Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2021 2020

2021 2020 Sales and Revenues

$13.8 $11.2

$51.0 $41.7 Profit Per Share

$3.91 $1.42

$11.83 $5.46 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.69 $2.12

$10.81 $6.56

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.8 billion, a 23% increase compared with $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share was $3.91, compared with $1.42 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.69, compared with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $2.12. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share also reflected a lower-than-expected effective tax rate.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2021 were $51.0 billion, up 22% compared with $41.7 billion in 2020. The increase reflected higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories $2.9 billion in 2020, while remaining about flat in 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.5% for 2021, compared with 10.9% for 2020. Full-year profit was $11.83 per share in 2021, compared with profit of $5.46 per share in 2020. Adjusted profit per share in 2021 was $10.81, compared with adjusted profit per share of $6.56 in 2020.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."

In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.

For the full year of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.2 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $2.7 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.798 billion, an increase of $2.563 billion, or 23%, compared with $11.235 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.



Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter

2020

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Fourth

Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 4,508

$ 929

$ 299

$ (23)

$ 23

$ 5,736

$ 1,228

27% Resource Industries 2,180

467

121

2

(8)

2,762

582

27% Energy & Transportation 4,811

640

88

(7)

196

5,728

917

19% All Other Segment 137

7

—

(1)

(9)

134

(3)

(2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,066)

6

(1)

—

(202)

(1,263)

(197)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 10,570

2,049

507

(29)

—

13,097

2,527

24%































Financial Products Segment 743

—

—

—

33

776

33

4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (78)

—

—

—

3

(75)

3



Financial Products Revenues 665

—

—

—

36

701

36

5%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 11,235

$ 2,049

$ 507

$ (29)

$ 36

$ 13,798

$ 2,563

23%



































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Fourth Quarter 2021





















































Construction Industries $ 2,635

39%

$ 563

74%

$ 1,246

47%

$ 1,245

(12%)

$ 5,689

27%

$ 47

96%

$ 5,736

27% Resource Industries 857

44%

415

5%

532

29%

839

29%

2,643

29%

119

(6%)

2,762

27% Energy & Transportation 1,913

12%

398

50%

1,475

9%

965

36%

4,751

18%

977

25%

5,728

19% All Other Segment 14

180%

1

—%

8

(11%)

15

(17%)

38

19%

96

(9%)

134

(2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (17)





—





—





(7)





(24)





(1,239)





(1,263)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,402

29%

1,377

40%

3,261

24%

3,057

9%

13,097

24%

—

—%

13,097

24%























































Financial Products Segment 493

6%

70

9%

101

7%

112

(7%)

776

4%

—

—%

776

4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (37)





(15)





(9)





(14)





(75)





—





(75)



Financial Products Revenues 456

8%

55

2%

92

10%

98

(6%)

701

5%

—

—%

701

5%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,858

27%

$ 1,432

38%

$ 3,353

24%

$ 3,155

9%

$ 13,798

23%

$ —

—%

$ 13,798

23%























































Fourth Quarter 2020





















































Construction Industries $ 1,895





$ 324





$ 848





$ 1,417





$ 4,484





$ 24





$ 4,508



Resource Industries 596





394





412





651





2,053





127





2,180



Energy & Transportation 1,705





265





1,353





707





4,030





781





4,811



All Other Segment 5





—





9





18





32





105





137



Corporate Items and Eliminations (27)





1





(2)





(1)





(29)





(1,037)





(1,066)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,174





984





2,620





2,792





10,570





—





10,570



























































Financial Products Segment 464





64





94





121





743





—





743



Corporate Items and Eliminations (41)





(10)





(10)





(17)





(78)





—





(78)



Financial Products Revenues 423





54





84





104





665





—





665



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,597





$ 1,038





$ 2,704





$ 2,896





$ 11,235





$ —





$ 11,235





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.611 billion, an increase of $231 million, or 17%, compared with $1.380 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume, favorable price realization and net restructuring income due to a gain on the sale of a facility.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, higher labor costs due to increased headcount and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter

2021

Fourth Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 788

$ 630

$ 158

25% Resource Industries 305

273

32

12% Energy & Transportation 675

687

(12)

(2%) All Other Segment (12)

(3)

(9)

(300%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (281)

(281)

—



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,475

1,306

169

13%















Financial Products Segment 248

195

53

27% Corporate Items and Eliminations (37)

(47)

10



Financial Products 211

148

63

43%















Consolidating Adjustments (75)

(74)

(1)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,611

$ 1,380

$ 231

17%

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $1.063 billion , compared with expense of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was primarily driven by mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14).





The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with approximately 28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The decrease from 2020 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $118 million tax benefit due to the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared to a $96 million benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company recorded a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $92 million related to $438 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses compared to other discrete tax benefits of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,508

$ 929

$ 299

$ (23)

$ 23

$ 5,736

$ 1,228

27%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,635

$ 1,895

$ 740

39%















Latin America

563

324

239

74%















EAME

1,246

848

398

47%















Asia/Pacific

1,245

1,417

(172)

(12%)















External Sales

5,689

4,484

1,205

27%















Inter-segment

47

24

23

96%















Total Sales

$ 5,736

$ 4,508

$ 1,228

27%

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 788

$ 630

$ 158

25%















Segment Profit Margin

13.7 %

14.0 %

(0.3 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.228 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.

In North America , sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories as dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020.

In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume reflected lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China , driven by lower end-user demand, were partially offset by higher sales across most of the rest of the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was $788 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 25%, compared with $630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight, material and labor costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,180

$ 467

$ 121

$ 2

$ (8)

$ 2,762

$ 582

27%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 857

$ 596

$ 261

44%















Latin America

415

394

21

5%















EAME

532

412

120

29%















Asia/Pacific

839

651

188

29%















External Sales

2,643

2,053

590

29%















Inter-segment

119

127

(8)

(6%)















Total Sales

$ 2,762

$ 2,180

$ 582

27%

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 305

$ 273

$ 32

12%















Segment Profit Margin

11.0 %

12.5 %

(1.5 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.762 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $582 million, or 27%, compared with $2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and favorable price realization. End-user demand was higher in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $32 million, or 12%, compared with $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increased manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives, primarily labor, and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,811

$ 640

$ 88

$ (7)

$ 196

$ 5,728

$ 917

19%

































Sales by Application



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,320

$ 1,079

$ 241

22%















Power Generation

1,267

1,180

87

7%















Industrial

952

736

216

29%















Transportation

1,212

1,035

177

17%















External Sales

4,751

4,030

721

18%















Inter-segment

977

781

196

25%















Total Sales

$ 5,728

$ 4,811

$ 917

19%

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 675

$ 687

$ (12)

(2%)















Segment Profit Margin

11.8 %

14.3 %

(2.5 pts)























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $917 million, or 19%, compared with $4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts across all regions, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.

Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engine applications.

Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.

Transportation – Sales increased due to higher deliveries of locomotives, which were primarily international, and rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12 million, or 2%, compared with $687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, mostly offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher freight and material costs, as well as increased period manufacturing costs.

Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 493

$ 464

$ 29

6%















Latin America

70

64

6

9%















EAME

101

94

7

7%















Asia/Pacific

112

121

(9)

(7%)















Total Revenues

$ 776

$ 743

$ 33

4%

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2021

Fourth

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 248

$ 195

$ 53

27%



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $33 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $53 million, or 27%, compared with $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.95%, compared with 3.49% at the end of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $205 million for 2021, compared with $222 million for 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, about flat to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, January 28, 2022.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 14.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements and (ii) restructuring income/costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,611

11.7 %

$ 2,562

$ 429

16.7 %

$ 2,120

$ 3.91 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

—%

(833)

(190)

22.8 %

(643)

$ (1.19) Restructuring (income) costs

(34)

(0.2) %

(34)

(15)

44.1 %

(19)

$ (0.03) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 1,577

11.4 %

$ 1,695

$ 224

13.2 %

$ 1,458

$ 2.69





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,380

12.3 %

$ 941

$ 167

17.7 %

$ 780

$ 1.42 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

—%

438

92

21.0 %

346

$ 0.63 Restructuring (income) costs

58

0.5 %

58

18

31.0 %

40

$ 0.07 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

$ 1,438

12.8 %

$ 1,437

$ 277

19.3 %

$ 1,166

$ 2.12





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$ 6,878

13.5 %

$ 8,204

$ 1,742

21.2 %

$ 6,489

$ 11.83 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

—%

(833)

(190)

22.8 %

(643)

$ (1.17) Restructuring (income) costs

90

0.2 %

90

4

4.4 %

86

$ 0.15 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 6,968

13.7 %

$ 7,461

$ 1,556

20.9 %

$ 5,932

$ 10.81





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

$ 4,553

10.9 %

$ 3,995

$ 1,006

25.2 %

$ 2,998

$ 5.46 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

—%

383

82

21.4 %

301

$ 0.55 Restructuring (income) costs

354

0.8%

354

53

15.0%

301

$ 0.55 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

$ 4,907

11.8 %

$ 4,732

$ 1,141

24.1 %

$ 3,600

$ 6.56

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,097

$ 10,570

$ 48,188

$ 39,022 Revenues of Financial Products 701

665

2,783

2,726 Total sales and revenues 13,798

11,235

50,971

41,748















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 10,003

7,784

35,513

29,082 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,422

1,216

5,365

4,642 Research and development expenses 439

374

1,686

1,415 Interest expense of Financial Products 103

128

455

589 Other operating (income) expenses 220

353

1,074

1,467 Total operating costs 12,187

9,855

44,093

37,195















Operating profit 1,611

1,380

6,878

4,553















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 112

130

488

514 Other income (expense) 1,063

(309)

1,814

(44)















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,562

941

8,204

3,995















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 429

167

1,742

1,006 Profit of consolidated companies 2,133

774

6,462

2,989















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies (13)

6

31

14















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,120

780

6,493

3,003















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

4

5















Profit 1 $ 2,120

$ 780

$ 6,489

$ 2,998































Profit per common share $ 3.94

$ 1.43

$ 11.93

$ 5.51 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 3.91

$ 1.42

$ 11.83

$ 5.46















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 538.7

544.5

544.0

544.1 – Diluted 2 542.6

549.5

548.5

548.6



















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,254

$ 9,352 Receivables – trade and other 8,477

7,317 Receivables – finance 8,898

9,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788

1,930 Inventories 14,038

11,402 Total current assets 43,455

39,464







Property, plant and equipment – net 12,090

12,401 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,204

1,185 Long-term receivables – finance 12,707

12,222 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,840

1,523 Intangible assets 1,042

1,308 Goodwill 6,324

6,394 Other assets 4,131

3,827 Total assets $ 82,793

$ 78,324







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 9

$ 10 -- Financial Products 5,395

2,005 Accounts payable 8,154

6,128 Accrued expenses 3,757

3,642 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,242

1,096 Customer advances 1,087

1,108 Dividends payable 595

562 Other current liabilities 2,256

2,017 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 45

1,420 -- Financial Products 6,307

7,729 Total current liabilities 29,847

25,717







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,746

9,749 -- Financial Products 16,287

16,250 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,592

6,872 Other liabilities 4,805

4,358 Total liabilities 66,277

62,946







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,398

6,230 Treasury stock (27,643)

(25,178) Profit employed in the business 39,282

35,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,553)

(888) Noncontrolling interests 32

47 Total shareholders' equity 16,516

15,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 82,793

$ 78,324

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,493

$ 3,003 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 2,352

2,432 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (833)

383 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (383)

(74) Other 216

1,000 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (1,259)

1,442 Inventories (2,586)

(34) Accounts payable 2,041

98 Accrued expenses 196

(366) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,107

(544) Customer advances 34

(126) Other assets – net (97)

(201) Other liabilities – net (83)

(686) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 7,198

6,327 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,093)

(978) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,379)

(1,137) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 1,265

772 Additions to finance receivables (13,002)

(12,385) Collections of finance receivables 12,430

12,646 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 51

42 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (490)

(111) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 36

25 Proceeds from sale of securities 785

345 Investments in securities (1,766)

(638) Other – net 79

(66) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,084)

(1,485) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,332)

(2,243) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 135

229 Common shares repurchased (2,668)

(1,130) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 6,989

10,431 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (9,796)

(8,237) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 3,488

(2,804) Other – net (4)

(1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,188)

(3,755) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (29)

(13) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (103)

1,074 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366

8,292 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,263

$ 9,366









Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,097

$ 13,097

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 701

—

801

(100) 1 Total sales and revenues 13,798

13,097

801

(100)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,003

10,006

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,422

1,253

171

(2) 2 Research and development expenses 439

439

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 103

—

103

—

Other operating (income) expenses 220

(76)

316

(20) 2 Total operating costs 12,187

11,622

590

(25)



















Operating profit 1,611

1,475

211

(75)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 112

112

—

—

Other income (expense) 1,063

1,457

31

(425) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,562

2,820

242

(500)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 429

359

70

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,133

2,461

172

(500)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies (13)

(10)

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,120

2,451

172

(503)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

3

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 2,120

$ 2,451

$ 169

$ (500)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 10,570

$ 10,570

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 665

—

760

(95) 1 Total sales and revenues 11,235

10,570

760

(95)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 7,784

7,786

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,216

1,048

174

(6) 2 Research and development expenses 374

374

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 128

—

129

(1) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 353

56

309

(12) 2 Total operating costs 9,855

9,264

612

(21)



















Operating profit 1,380

1,306

148

(74)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 130

130

—

—

Other income (expense) (309)

(122)

39

(226) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 941

1,054

187

(300)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 167

133

34

—

Profit of consolidated companies 774

921

153

(300)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6

11

—

(5) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 780

932

153

(305)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

3

2

(5) 6

















Profit 7 $ 780

$ 929

$ 151

$ (300)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 48,188

$ 48,188

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,783

—

3,172

(389) 1 Total sales and revenues 50,971

48,188

3,172

(389)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 35,513

35,521

—

(8) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,365

4,724

654

(13) 2 Research and development expenses 1,686

1,686

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 455

—

455

—

Other operating (income) expenses 1,074

(106)

1,247

(67) 2 Total operating costs 44,093

41,825

2,356

(88)



















Operating profit 6,878

6,363

816

(301)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 488

488

—

—

Other income (expense) 1,814

2,276

87

(549) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 8,204

8,151

903

(850)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,742

1,517

225

—

Profit of consolidated companies 6,462

6,634

678

(850)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 31

42

—

(11) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 6,493

6,676

678

(861)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4

3

12

(11) 5

















Profit 6 $ 6,489

$ 6,673

$ 666

$ (850)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 39,022

$ 39,022

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,726

—

3,110

(384) 1 Total sales and revenues 41,748

39,022

3,110

(384)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 29,082

29,088

—

(6) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,642

3,915

746

(19) 2 Research and development expenses 1,415

1,415

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 589

—

591

(2) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 1,467

283

1,236

(52) 2 Total operating costs 37,195

34,701

2,573

(79)



















Operating profit 4,553

4,321

537

(305)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 514

513

—

1 3 Other income (expense) (44)

(62)

32

(14) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,995

3,746

569

(320)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,006

853

153

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,989

2,893

416

(320)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 14

29

—

(15) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,003

2,922

416

(335)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5

5

15

(15) 6

















Profit 7 $ 2,998

$ 2,917

$ 401

$ (320)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,254

$ 8,428

$ 826

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,477

3,279

435

4,763 1,2 Receivables – finance 8,898

—

13,828

(4,930) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788

2,567

358

(137) 3 Inventories 14,038

14,038

—

—

Total current assets 43,455

28,312

15,447

(304)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,090

8,172

3,918

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,204

375

204

625 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,707

—

13,358

(651) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,840

2,396

105

(661) 4 Intangible assets 1,042

1,042

—

—

Goodwill 6,324

6,324

—

—

Other assets 4,131

3,388

1,952

(1,209) 5 Total assets $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,404

$ 9

$ 5,395

$ —

Accounts payable 8,154

8,079

242

(167) 6 Accrued expenses 3,757

3,385

372

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,242

2,186

56

—

Customer advances 1,087

1,086

1

—

Dividends payable 595

595

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,256

1,773

642

(159) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 6,352

45

6,307

—

Total current liabilities 29,847

17,158

13,015

(326)



















Long-term debt due after one year 26,033

9,772

16,287

(26) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,592

5,592

—

—

Other liabilities 4,805

4,106

1,425

(726) 4 Total liabilities 66,277

36,628

30,727

(1,078)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,398

6,398

919

(919) 9 Treasury stock (27,643)

(27,643)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 39,282

35,390

3,881

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,553)

(799)

(754)

—

Noncontrolling interests 32

35

211

(214) 9 Total shareholders' equity 16,516

13,381

4,257

(1,122)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,352

$ 8,822

$ 530

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 7,317

3,846

397

3,074 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,463

—

13,681

(4,218) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930

1,376

624

(70) 3 Inventories 11,402

11,402

—

—

Total current assets 39,464

25,446

15,232

(1,214)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,401

8,309

4,092

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,185

363

164

658 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,222

—

12,895

(673) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523

2,058

110

(645) 4 Intangible assets 1,308

1,308

—

—

Goodwill 6,394

6,394

—

—

Other assets 3,827

3,158

1,871

(1,202) 5 Total assets $ 78,324

$ 47,036

$ 34,364

$ (3,076)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 2,015

$ 10

$ 2,005

$ —

Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies —

—

1,000

(1,000) 6 Accounts payable 6,128

6,060

212

(144) 7 Accrued expenses 3,642

3,099

543

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096

1,081

15

—

Customer advances 1,108

1,108

—

—

Dividends payable 562

562

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,017

1,530

580

(93) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,149

1,420

7,729

—

Total current liabilities 25,717

14,870

12,084

(1,237)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,999

9,764

16,250

(15) 6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872

6,872

—

—

Other liabilities 4,358

3,691

1,385

(718) 4 Total liabilities 62,946

35,197

29,719

(1,970)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,230

6,230

919

(919) 9 Treasury stock (25,178)

(25,178)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 35,167

31,091

4,065

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888)

(352)

(536)

—

Noncontrolling interests 47

48

197

(198) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,378

11,839

4,645

(1,106)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,324

$ 47,036

$ 34,364

$ (3,076)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,493

$ 6,676

$ 678

$ (861) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 2,352

1,550

802

—

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (833)

(833)

—

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (383)

(329)

(54)

—

Other 216

131

(209)

294 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (1,259)

(463)

47

(843) 2,3 Inventories (2,586)

(2,581)

—

(5) 2 Accounts payable 2,041

2,015

49

(23) 2 Accrued expenses 196

288

(92)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,107

1,066

41

—

Customer advances 34

33

1

—

Other assets – net (97)

(200)

25

78 2 Other liabilities – net (83)

(176)

132

(39) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 7,198

7,177

1,420

(1,399)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,093)

(1,088)

(16)

11 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,379)

(41)

(1,347)

9 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 1,265

186

1,095

(16) 2 Additions to finance receivables (13,002)

—

(13,845)

843 3 Collections of finance receivables 12,430

—

13,337

(907) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(609)

609 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 51

—

51

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

1,000

5

(1,005) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (490)

(490)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 36

36

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 785

274

511

—

Investments in securities (1,766)

(1,189)

(577)

—

Other – net 79

81

(2)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,084)

(1,231)

(1,397)

(456)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,332)

(2,332)

(850)

850 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 135

135

—

—

Common shares repurchased (2,668)

(2,668)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(5)

(1,000)

1,005 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 6,989

494

6,495

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (9,796)

(1,919)

(7,877)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days 3,488

(1)

3,489

—

Other – net (4)

(4)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,188)

(6,300)

257

1,855

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (29)

(35)

6

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (103)

(389)

286

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366

8,822

544

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,263

$ 8,433

$ 830

$ —





















1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.





Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,003

$ 2,922

$ 416

$ (335) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 2,432

1,630

802

—

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits 383

384

(1)

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (74)

(85)

11

—

Other 1,000

613

98

289 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 1,442

395

50

997 2,3 Inventories (34)

(29)

—

(5) 2 Accounts payable 98

51

18

29 2 Accrued expenses (366)

(364)

(2)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (544)

(510)

(34)

—

Customer advances (126)

(126)

—

—

Other assets – net (201)

(133)

(71)

3 2 Other liabilities – net (686)

(694)

(22)

30 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 6,327

4,054

1,265

1,008

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (978)

(976)

(14)

12 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,137)

(18)

(1,139)

20 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 772

147

651

(26) 2 Additions to finance receivables (12,385)

—

(13,525)

1,140 3 Collections of finance receivables 12,646

—

14,077

(1,431) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

1,043

(1,043) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 42

—

42

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(401)

7

394 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (111)

(111)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 25

25

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 345

24

321

—

Investments in securities (638)

(21)

(617)

—

Other – net (66)

(11)

(55)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,485)

(1,342)

791

(934)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,243)

(2,243)

(320)

320 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 229

229

—

—

Common shares repurchased (1,130)

(1,130)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(7)

401

(394) 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 10,431

1,991

8,440

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (8,237)

(26)

(8,211)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (2,804)

5

(2,809)

—

Other – net (1)

(1)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,755)

(1,182)

(2,499)

(74)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13)

(10)

(3)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,074

1,520

(446)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292

7,302

990

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,366

$ 8,822

$ 544

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

View original content:

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.