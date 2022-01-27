TechTrend, Inc. Establishes Government Focused Microsoft Power Platform Practice

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTrend, Inc. is excited to offer a new, innovative practice to assist Federal government customers unleash the power of Microsoft Power Platform. Agencies are faced with ever growing demand for modernizing outdated applications to lower technical debt, developing new applications to meet growing demands, and ensuring modern workforces are equipped to best function in an increasingly dispersed world. Microsoft Power Platform is a low-code platform that can be used to analyze data, build solutions, automate processes, and create virtual agents in a fraction of the time typically required for traditional software development.

TechTrend's Power Platform Practice partners with government agencies to assist them in filling the need to build low-code applications timely, securely, and cost effectively. Many agencies already have Power Platform licenses sitting on the shelf collecting dust, as they are often included as part of existing licensing agreements. The expertise within the practice will help your agency leverage or acquire licenses and build applications.

The Power Platform Practice is equipped to supporting your team in building modern, user-friendly applications under five verticals to include:

Assessment via Human Centered Approach- An assessment of your organization's business processes where gaps will be identified, and the value of digital transformation will be explored to align solutions to end user needs.

Implementation- Power Platform experts, certified by Microsoft, support your team to implement Power Platform.

Integration- Experts will help your organization accelerate their digital transformation process by migrating legacy applications, implementing agile, efficient front-end interfaces for legacy systems such as Oracle, SAP, SharePoint, and others using custom connectors and system integrations to external databases or API based data exchanges.

Empowerment- Microsoft certified solution architects and developers will empower your organization's users with actions such as a hands-on, App in a Day workshop and knowledge sharing. The trainers will empower your teams to build their own Power Platform applications.

Governance and Center of Excellence – Experts will work with your organizational operations team to establish governance on Power Platform for proactive monitoring and management, including templatizing reusable components for the foundational setup of Center of Excellence.

Learn more about TechTrend's Power Platform Practice by visiting https://techtrend.us/home/power-platform-consulting-services and discover how their Microsoft Power Platform Practice can support your team plan, design, architect, develop, test, and implement PowerApps that fit your organization's needs.

