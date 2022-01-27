GT Molecular Ships its Patent-Pending Multiplexed RT-qPCR Test for the Omicron and Delta Coronavirus Variants

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels, has announced the upcoming release of its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus Omicron variant, B.1.1.529.

GT Molecular now shipping its SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta multiplexed RT-qPCR kits

Two offerings are available for the detection of Omicron (B.1.1.529) and other variants:

1. Patent-pending RT-qPCR and digital PCR reagent kits designed specifically for the Omicron, Delta, Delta+ and other variants. One easy-to-use kit with primers, probes & controls and available on multiple PCR platforms.

RT-qPCR: Bio-Rad Touch™ CFX96 and Thermo QuantStudio™ 5

Digital PCR: Bio-Rad QX200™ and Qiagen QIAcuity®

2. Fast national wastewater-based testing service in which sewage from communities around the country is tested for the presence of the key mutations that define the B.1.1.529 variant.

These new offerings underline the GT Molecular's commitment to supporting the world's pandemic response by rapidly providing highly sensitive and specific assays for monitoring new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The company has empowered hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories around the world with its easy-to-use and accurate molecular diagnostic kits.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's molecular app technology is an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog of molecular assays that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, multiplexed pathogen panels for clinical labs and quantitative standards.

