OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. (NYSE: OSH) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH) between August 6, 2020, and November 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Oak Street purportedly operates primary care centers within the United States. Oak Street claims that it "engages Medicare eligible patients through the use of an innovative community outreach approach." The Company claims it contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care. As of December 31, 2020, Oak Street claims to have operated 79 centers in 16 markets across 11 states, which provided care for approximately 97,000 patients.

According to the complaint, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; and (5) Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources.

On November 8, 2021, Oak Street filed its third quarter quarterly report with the SEC on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Therein, the Company, in relevant part, disclosed that on November 1, 2021 the Company received a civil investigative demand ("CID") from the DOJ. According to the CID, the DOJ was investigating whether the Company violated the False Claims Act. The CID also requested documents and information related to Oak Street's relationships with "third-party marketing agents" and Oak Street's "provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries." When this information reached the market, the Company's share price fell $9.75, or more than 20%, to close at $37.14 per share on November 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 14, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

