Eskaton Launches Virtual Health Series to Educate and Motivate Older Adults During American Heart Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transforming the Aging Experience is the core vision of Eskaton, and well-being is the foundation of a healthier life. During American Heart Month, Eskaton brings together health and wellness experts from multiple disciplines to teach older adults how nutrition, fitness, medication management, and emotional well-being contribute to a healthier heart.

"We know residents and participants of our 30+ communities and programs in Northern California benefit from having opportunities to listen to and embrace the advice of experts," says Sheri Peifer, Senior VP, Chief Strategy Officer. "This is why we are opening up this series to the public. We want all older adults across the region to experience healthy aging and have access to resources that support their longevity."

Eskaton's four-part webinar series includes:

Anna Hall of The Purpose Equation®

Fuel Your Heart with Purpose

Tuesday, February 8, 2 pm PST

During this interactive workshop, participants will explore the meaning and value of purpose, joy, and love. Learn to leverage your strengths and reduce stress.

Dr. Gurpreet Sodhi of Sutter Health

Fuel Your Heart with Medical Knowledge

Tuesday, February 15, 2 pm PST

Learn about health, well-being, nutrition, and medication management from a trusted cardiologist.

Celebrity Chef Jet Tila

Fuel Your Heart with Nutritious Snacks

Tuesday, February 22, 2 pm PST

Chef Tila will share healthy shopping tips, and you will get to see a demo of how easy it can be to make delicious, healthy treats.

Emily Johnson of StrongerU Senior Fitness

Fuel Your Heart with Movement

Tuesday, March 1, 2 pm PST

Learn the research behind which cardio exercises are best for your personal fitness routine.

This series is free and open to the public. Please register at www.eskaton.org/webinars.

About American Heart Month

Every year since 1964, U.S. presidents have declared February American Heart Month to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease which kills an estimated 630,000 Americans each year. It's the leading cause of death for both men and women. Through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication, risk of heart disease can be dramatically reduced.

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving Northern California's older adults and their families since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living and services provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org .

