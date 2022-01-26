Deloitte Announces Sponsorship of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Hollywood Park have entered into a multiyear professional services sponsorship focused on making Hollywood Park, the 300-acre mixed-use development being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, one of the world's most technologically advanced sports and entertainment destinations. This agreement extends across the Hollywood Park portfolio and includes SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and American Airlines Plaza.

As part of the agreement, Deloitte is an official digital transformation provider and an official technology alliance sponsor of SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and the Hollywood Park development as whole. It is also integral to the development of the digital experience throughout the entire 300-acres, focusing on website and app development.

"Throughout this opening year of Hollywood Park, we've been thrilled to see how gameday and concert attendees have experienced this new landmark development," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With each event and experience, we continue to learn more about ways to enhance the experience and are thrilled to continue working together with Hollywood Park to make it an even greater experience tomorrow than it is today."

For Hollywood Park, Deloitte is the digital guest experience consulting services provider focused on creating an engaging digital web and app experience, a comprehensive set of cyber security capabilities, and an innovative suite of next-generation marketing offerings for advertisers. An extensive range of unique guest interactions across all Hollywood Park digital platforms is expected to provide insights to help enable personalized experiences and drive key business decisions.

"Hollywood Park is a global destination within the entertainment capital of the world," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Deloitte is helping us bring SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to life digitally with its impressive capabilities and continuous pursuit of elevating the fan and guest experience."

SoFi Stadium, the centerpiece of Hollywood Park and the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, opened officially in September of 2020. The stadium is slated to host global events such as Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College National Championship game in 2023, and the 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games.

