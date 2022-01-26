Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Digital Advice Platforms, Highlighting the Importance of Mobile Apps and Goal Tracking New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in mobile app experiences and comprehensive investor questionnaires

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2021 Monitor Awards in robo investing platforms. Now in its second year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation’s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight) (PRNewswire)

"In 2021, the digital advice industry continued to adapt to elevated user demands for mobile capabilities and tools to track personal goals," said Jennifer Taylor, director of research at Corporate Insight. "With the growth of hybrid digital advice offerings and lower barriers to entry, we expect to see increasing investment in mobile app functionality such as money movement and goal planning capabilities."

In Corporate Insight's 2021 Digital Advice Investor Survey, 82% of robo users reported that their firm's mobile app was very or extremely important. As the significance of the mobile platform continues to rise alongside mobile usage rates, firms continued to make digital upgrades and add new features and functionality to their apps. In the Mobile Capabilities category, the Charles Schwab app receives a gold medal for its wide range of capabilities including detailed history and performance charts, search and filter tools, and easy transfers for immediate, future-dated and recurring transactions.

The top goal planning tools in the space allow investors to take charge of their financial health and plan for major life events such as retirement, home ownership and education. In the Goal Progress Tracking category, Wealthfront receives the gold medal for its comprehensive Path projection tool that serves as the focal point of the secure site dashboard. The tool calculates investors' projected net worth at retirement by forecasting the value of their Wealthfront and linked accounts. For increased precision, the tool also considers account balances, expected investment returns, savings, manual assets, goals and major expenses.

To help investors make sound financial decisions and choose the right digital advice product for their needs, leading firms employ investor questionnaires with usable risk tolerance assessments and detailed, flexible suggested portfolio allocations. In the Investor Questionnaires category, Merrill Guided Investing receives the gold medal for its ease of use, excellent customer support and thoroughly detailed portfolio recommendation. The questionnaire features a progress meter, a strong risk assessment and a link to schedule an appointment with an advisor.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Schedule a media interview: PR@corporateinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Insight