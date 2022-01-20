NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Arkansas Families Return to Celebrations of School Choice Week with New Vigor Governor Asa Hutchinson Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Arkansas School Choice Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families need flexible learning opportunities. That's the message Arkansas families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 336 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Events for families in Arkansas will include a virtual escape room, a military family virtual town hall, a community art night, and a "Wear Yellow Day" on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Arkansas, the Little Rock Union Plaza will light up in red from dusk until dawn throughout School Choice Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Moms and dads in Arkansas will find more school choice options for their children than families in many other states, and parents are poised to see even greater options in the years to come," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In just the past twelve months, the state took important steps toward expanding open enrollment in public schools, improved access to school choice for military families, and created a new private school choice program."

Here in Arkansas, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some open enrollment options, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools. Arkansas offers state-run scholarship programs for students in foster care, students with disabilities, and students from low-income families.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 Arkansas School Choice Week. Across the state, the cities of Fayetteville, Rogers, Maumelle, Altheimer, Mountain View, Osceola, Heber Springs, Marshall, and Hamburg, and the counties of White, Crawford, and Logan have also proclaimed the Week.

To download a guide to Arkansas school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Arkansas events at schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

