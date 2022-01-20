Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Slip and Fall Claims Top lawsuit funding says northeast municipalities and businesses are unable to salt and plow due to Covid employee shortages

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in slip and fall accidents in recent weeks. Now that winter is here, the northeast area is being walloped with snowstorms and inclement weather. The freezing temperatures have created dangerous situations not only for drivers, but for pedestrians and bicyclists as well. Unshoveled streets, walkways, and parking lots in front of some businesses, homes, and apartment buildings are icy and slippery, causing injury and resulting in lawsuits.

Simultaneously, Covid cases have been skyrocketing since the holidays. Due to the shortage of workers, municipalities and businesses have been unable to thoroughly salt the sidewalks and roads, leaving some people vulnerable to black ice and slippery snow. The entire northeast including the NY metro area has been affected including Westchester County, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are cautioning pedestrians to be extremely careful this year since public thoroughfares are simply not getting the attention they deserve due to Covid-related work shortages. In the event that you've suffered a personal injury and need funding, we are here to assist you."

