Caring Senior Service ranked among 2022's top franchises by Franchise Business Review

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, was recognized as one of the 200 best franchise opportunities in the United States by Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement.

The elite list of franchises was chosen by rankings provided by franchise business owners and is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

"Being included on the Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of both our corporate team and, of course, our franchisees," said Caring Senior Services CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "Certainly 2021 was a difficult year for business, especially for those companies whose employees deal directly with the public during events like a pandemic. My hat is off to our entire team who found the will and determination to power through the trials associated with COVID-19, supply chain shortages, and other challenges."

Caring Senior Service was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Caring Senior Service's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."

About Caring Senior Services

Caring Senior Service is a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors who need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts nearly 50 locations in the United States. Its "Close the Gap" program started in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide. For more information on Caring Senior Services, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

