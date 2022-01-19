Women's Sports Foundation Welcomes New President and Board of Trustees Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) is pleased to welcome Olympic and World Champion in ice hockey and New Jersey Devils (NHL) Manager, Player Development Meghan Duggan as its new President, and also welcome Executive Director of the Ivy League Robin Harris as its Board of Trustees Chair. Both women have been actively involved with the Foundation for several years, and take on their new roles at a historic time for women's sports. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the preeminent legislation that helped pave the way for increased opportunity in sport for girls and women. WSF will be marking this milestone with events and activities throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to have Meghan and Robin take over these vital roles at this important time," said WSF CEO Deborah Antoine. "Both are valued, active members of WSF - Meghan as athlete ambassador, and Robin as advocacy committee chair. Each brings a unique perspective, rich experience, and a deep commitment to our work. As we approach this important anniversary of Title IX, Meghan and Robin's leadership and keen understanding of the law's impact will be vital as we deepen our work and advocate for the progress still needed to be made."

Recognized as a long-standing protector of Title IX, WSF will be weaving the milestone into its signature events and several activities throughout the year. Starting with their annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day in February, which launches its first-ever Virtual 5K & 50 Mile Challenge, an interactive way to honor the Title IX anniversary within communities across the country. Learn more about it here . Other WSF activations will be revealed throughout the year.

"The Women's Sports Foundation mission runs deep in me," said Duggan. "As a collegiate student-athlete, I benefited greatly from Title IX, and I was fortunate to represent Team USA, competing for 14 years on the world stage and serving as team captain in two Olympic Games. The Foundation's legacy of work and impact helped pave the way for me and so many. And like an athlete, WSF continues to keep pushing and striving to win its gold medal: true equity in sport. We want every girl and woman to have access and opportunity to unlock her own possibilities. I'm excited to use my voice, energy and passion to help propel our mission of enabling girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life."

Harris commented, "I am incredibly excited to step into this role and increase my involvement with the Women's Sports Foundation to continue elevating the influential and impactful work of the organization. Throughout my career, I have admired the WSF for being at the forefront of advancing and creating opportunities for girls and women through sport. I look forward to continuing to give back to an organization that has benefitted me and countless other girls and women over the years."

Duggan, who will serve a one-year term, replaces outgoing president Phaidra Knight, World Rugby Hall of Famer and current MMA competitor. Harris assumes the Board Chair role from Kathleen Kayse, Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer of The Ad Council. Knight and Kayse will remain WSF Trustees.

To learn more about Duggan and Harris, please find their bios below:

Meghan Duggan is a three-time ice hockey Olympic medalist and one of the most successful players in international hockey history. She and her teammates medaled in three Olympics, with Duggan captaining the 2018 team which won Team USA's first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years. A member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2007, she has won seven IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships which is tied for third-most of all-time. Duggan played collegiately at University of Wisconsin, where she won the Patty Kazmaier Award - presented annually to the top women's NCAA ice hockey player - recently was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. Her impactful career led to her being named to the USA Hockey Board of Directors in 2016 and USA Hockey's Women's Advisory Committee in 2017, joined the National Hockey League Player Inclusion Committee in 2020, and was elected to the USA Hockey Executive Committee in 2021. Duggan has also served as a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and as a WSF Board of Trustees member and Athlete Ambassador. She has used her platform throughout her career for mentorship and motivational speaking with a focus on gender equality, diversity & inclusion, leadership, LGBTQ+ advocacy and teamwork. Currently Duggan serves as Manager, Player Development for the New Jersey Devils, where she works closely with executive hockey staff across all levels of the development department's operations, with a specific focus on on-ice and off-ice information. She coordinates with the Athlete Care group, Development Coaches and Management on the design, improvement, synthesizing of information and execution of progress plans for players at all levels of the organization.

Robin Harris has been Ivy League Executive Director since 2009. Among her accomplishments, Harris expanded and negotiated the Ivy League's television agreements, including a groundbreaking media rights partnership with ESPN in 2018. Under her leadership, the Ivy League has developed and implemented new championship events for men's and women's basketball, women's rowing, fencing and men's and women's lacrosse. Harris has served in various leadership roles with WSF, including as member of the Executive Committee and Chair of the Advocacy Committee. She also actively participates in leadership roles with the NCAA, including current service on the NCAA Constitution and Division I Transformation Committees tasked with proposing dramatic changes to the NCAA constitution and Division I operations, as well as the NCAA Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee. Previously, Harris served as president of Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly NACWAA), and completed terms on the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee and the NCAA Division I Nominating Committee among other board service. In 2018-19, Women Leaders in College Sports named Harris Administrator of the Year, and in 2016, The Sports Business Journal (SBJ) selected Harris as a "Game Changer;" a national recognition of selected female sports executives. Prior to joining the Ivy League, Harris was co-chair of Ice Miller, LLP's Collegiate Sports Practice and spent nine years at the NCAA, ending her tenure as associate chief of staff for Division I. She graduated with a B.A. from Duke University and earned her law degree from Duke University School of Law.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports ®. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

