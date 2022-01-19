Stagwell (STGW) Enhances Brand Performance Offering with Combination of Leading Media Innovation Agencies, MMI Agency and Media Kitchen

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the combination of Stagwell Media Network agencies MMI and Media Kitchen under the MMI brand. The announcement comes on the heels of MMI's continued year-over-year growth for the past five years, expansion of its partnership with a leading CPG manufacturer, and further diversification of its Amazon work.

The move creates a dynamic new consultancy predicated on brand performance and innovation. The combined entity boasts 175 employees who offer deep expertise in media strategy, planning and buying, performance marketing, influencer, public relations, and creative content.

"By bringing these two agencies together, we are offering a strong alternative solution to drive measurable growth for modern brands," Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn said. "Our challenger positioning is rooted in creating new kinds of collaborations and MMI plus Media Kitchen creates a media speedboat capable of innovating quickly for clients."

"Media Kitchen's ability to design and implement transformational media strategies perfectly complements MMI's nimble brand creativity and innovation services. Combined, they offer a future-facing answer for modern marketeers looking for joined-up insight, ideas, and connections that drive growth," said James Townsend, Global CEO of the Stagwell Media Network. "This is about creating opportunities for our people to learn, collaborate and express themselves, and help offer clients more capabilities in one dynamic agency."

The enhanced agency includes 130 employees from MMI and 45 from Media Kitchen. Collective clients and experience include Amazon, Gillette, Loews Hotels, Olay, Pantene, and Waste Management. Core office locations for the combined entity will remain unchanged, with strongholds in New York and Houston and presences in Cincinnati, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Montreal.

MMI CEO Maggie Malek, a Houston Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree who began her career in the Army Reserves, will head the strengthened organization. A key architect of the company's growth, Malek has been with the agency for 11 years, rising from an Account Executive to the role of CEO two years ago, just before the pandemic began. Prior to her promotion, she created the agency's social and influencer practices and led the strategy team. As CEO, her people-first values guide the agency's team design, employee retention strategies, and successful partnerships across the Stagwell network in service of both her team and clients.

"We're ecstatic about the talent and energy Media Kitchen brings to the table," said Malek. "Our complementary capabilities offer clients stronger teams, greater performance, and new opportunities."

About MMI

MMI Agency is a modern brand lab where performance meets possibility. Our mission is to inspire action in an intelligent world by partnering with engaged clients; deploying human-first strategy; developing compelling creative; and conceptualizing iterative media plans and insightful communications programs. MMI is made up of 175 employees and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Find out more at www.mmiagency.com .

