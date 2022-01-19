President Chris Anderson and 2022 Leadership Team Installed for the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Anderson has begun her term as the 2022 President of the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR), leading the largest trade association in San Diego County with a diverse membership of 20,000 real estate professionals. She was sworn in on January 13 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines during the annual New Laws and Industry Outlook event.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. (PRNewsfoto/Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®)

A licensed REALTOR® for over 30 years, Anderson has long been an influential voice as an industry expert and advocate for private property rights. She previously served as Board President in 2015 and has held numerous leadership roles with SDAR including the Board of Directors, and committees on Government Affairs, Housing Opportunities, Risk Management, and Professional Standards. She also served as a Director for the California Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®. Throughout her extensive work with SDAR, she has remained steeped in service to her community through involvement with the Ramona Community Planning Group and Chamber of Commerce.

"I am eager to continue sharing my passion for promoting homeownership and advancing business opportunities for our members," said Anderson. "During these uncertain economic times, we embrace the role REALTORS® play in strengthening our communities by helping home buyers and sellers to build equity and financial stability."

SDAR has been a trusted partner to San Diego REALTORS® for over 100 years and has grown to one of the largest REALTOR® associations in California. Members are supported through an array of services, technologies, and programs including risk management, mediation, and government affairs. SDAR also regularly provides professional development training and continuing education courses to assist members with tools to better serve their clients and grow their business. SDAR's diverse Board of Directors is recognized for their expertise as real estate professionals and industry advocates.

Anderson is joined on the Executive Committee by Frank Powell, President-Elect; Gerri-Lynn Fives, Vice President; Jeremy Sine, Treasurer; and Past Presidents Carla Farley and Kevin Burke.

Rounding out the 2022 Board of Directors are: Glenn Bennett, Karen DeGasperis, Celeste Dunn, Cecelia Fowler-Ramsey. Roxanne Govari, Bob Kevane, Spencer Lugash, Denise Matthis, Lesha Montoya, Jessica Mushovic, Michele Porter, Mark Powell, Judy Preston, Rocky Rockhill, Fiona Theseira, Ann Throckmorton, Karen Van Ness, Spencer Trapp, and Steve Fraioli.

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®