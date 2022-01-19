Maurices Names Country Music Artist Lauren Alaina as First-Ever Celebrity Brand Ambassador

DULUTH, MInn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading women's fashion brand Maurices announced country music rising superstar Lauren Alaina as its celebrity brand ambassador. After over 90 years as a leader in women's retail, and a staple in hometowns across the country, Maurices joins forces with Alaina for a year-long partnership.

Known for its fun, friendly service, and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in its 900 stores across the U.S and Canada and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns.

"Lauren Alaina represents the essence of feel good fashion for real life," says David Kornberg, CEO of Maurices. "Through this partnership, we are excited to build brand awareness and recognition with existing customers while introducing Lauren's strong fanbase who aren't aware of Maurices to their new favorite clothing brand. We are thrilled to partner with Lauren, who uses country music, faith, family, community and resilience to inspire women – all of which embody the Maurices customer."

The partnership will feature tentpole content opportunities inclusive of the upcoming 'Top of the World' tour presented by Maurices, the "Hometown Heroes" program, and more.

"Partnering with Lauren is the perfect match for Maurices," says Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices. "She encompasses the DNA of our brand, and our core customer shares similar values of style, service, and community. As a small-town Georgia native, Lauren is the right fit to support our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns."

"I am beyond excited and honored to be able to partner with Maurices as I kick off my 2022 'Top of the World' tour presented by Maurices and inspire a new generation of women to look and feel their best in everything they do while shining a light on deserving women through the Hometown Heroes sweepstakes," says Lauren Alaina.

Throughout her 2022 headlining tour, Alaina will be styled in some of her favorite Maurices looks. As part of the upcoming tour and brand partnership, Maurices and Alaina will shed light on and support deserving women with unique moments during the tour through the Maurices "Hometown Heroes" sweepstakes. The program will spotlight women who are hometown heroes, such as healthcare workers, educators, first responders, and military members, who give back to their communities across the country. The winners will be rewarded with a special experience inclusive of tickets to Alaina's headlining concert near their hometown and the ultimate Maurices shopping spree to help them look and feel their best. The "Hometown Heroes" program will be offered in the following cities: Minneapolis, MN; Rosemont, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Tulsa, OK; Cedar Park, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.

The partnership will continue throughout 2022 with various activations and tentpole moments including a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize package and an exclusive Maurices t-shirt design collaboration that will highlight Alaina's love of puns and sassy phrases.

To learn more about Maurices and the partnership with Lauren Alaina, visit www.maurices.com/LaurenAlaina.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com . Connect with Maurices on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/maurices ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/maurices ), TikTok ( www.tiktok.com/@officialmaurices ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/maurices ).

About Lauren Alaina

Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash "Road Less Traveled" (2017), the now 6x Platinum "What Ifs" (2018) with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown (his first career No. 1), and "One Beer" (2020) with friend and rising star HARDY (also his first career No. 1). Her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, which includes her current single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi, as well as her recently RIAA-certified Gold-selling "Getting Good." Alaina recently released her inspirational book "Getting Good At Being You."

Sitting Pretty on Top of the World follows on the heels of the Georgia native's two EPs, Getting Over Him EP and the previous Getting Good EP, which were evidence of her evolution as a songwriter. Her album Road Less Traveled was the most-streamed album of the year for a female artist in 2017 and landed on multiple "Best Of" lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon. The album included her first No. 1 smash "Road Less Traveled" as well "Doin' Fine," and the inspiring, "Three."

Alaina has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean, sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour, and has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem (Game 5, 2021) and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.

For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter , @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO)

