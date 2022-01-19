Gov. Burgum Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "North Dakota School Choice Week;" Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Educational Opportunity

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2022 will officially be North Dakota School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Doug Burgum. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Gov. Burgum joins more than a dozen other governors and more than 300 local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations to coincide with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a yearly celebration to raise awareness of K-12 education options.

Gov. Burgum's proclamation highlights the importance of North Dakota's diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education.

More than 40 events have been planned around North Dakota for the Week, including school open houses, rallies, online celebrations, and more. These events aim to celebrate the school choices available to families and spark conversations about how parents can find the best educational fit for their children. Nationwide, more than 26,000 events will take place for the Week.

"We are grateful that Gov. Burgum has issued this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We invite parents to use this week to celebrate their school choices, as well as to start evaluating options for next school year. North Dakota parents, and parents in every state deserve access to diverse, effective education options for their kids."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota .

