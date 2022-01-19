Express Wash Concepts Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Car Wash Service and Supplier Kleenco

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the acquisition of Kleenco, a leading supplier of car wash service, chemicals and components to automotive dealerships. Kleenco joins the Express Wash Concepts portfolio which presently includes 60 operating express tunnel car wash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Powered by Express Wash Concepts, the newly enhanced Kleenco offers an expanded network of highly skilled car wash service professionals, an easy-to-use online service portal for scheduling service and chemical delivery, a fully stocked parts warehouse, and faster dispatched service calls. Award-winning chemical supplies are provided by industry leader ChemQuest.

"We have drawn upon the deep breadth of experience from of our current Kleenco and Express Wash Concepts teams and look forward to providing our dealership customers with the best possible service, chemicals and components for their washes," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer.

Moving forward, Kleenco's three-tiered service approach will offer a wide range of service options for automotive dealerships who at minimum want to keep their washes running with access to the best chemistry in the business, to higher volume dealerships looking for the convenience and value of automated chemical delivery, regular wash inspections and cleaning, to on-demand service.

Discounted promotional options are also being offered to dealerships who prefer to provide customers with the convenience and value of washing at one of Express Wash Concepts' 60+ brand locations.

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman. In 2021, EWC announced its geographical footprint expansion beyond Ohio and into Virginia, Pittsburgh and Indiana through the acquisitions of Green Clean Express Auto Wash, CleanTown USA and Snazzy's Express Car Wash. The Company plans to open an additional 50+ locations in 2022.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Kleenco and 60+ award winning, express car wash locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash, Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash, Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio-based Snazzy's Express Car Wash, and Zanesville, Ohio-based Bee Clean Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

