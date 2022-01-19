Cyber MGA Resilience Appointed as Coverholder at Lloyd's

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, an industry leader in cyber insurance and security solutions, announced it has earned delegated authority as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. As a Coverholder, Resilience will be positioned to deliver its comprehensive cyber risk management and insurance solutions to the worldwide insurance marketplace served by Lloyd's.

Cyber risk is highly complex and difficult to address under traditional risk transfer approaches. Resilience provides intuitive cyber coverage based on advanced analytics and brings in-house expertise from claims handling to security engineers to every client.

"We are thrilled to be accepted into one of the world's largest and most respected insurance entities," said Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "Lloyd's has been a creative force in cyber insurance since the earliest days of the coverage and remains a leading market for the line of business throughout the world. Our Insure and Secure solution fits well within Lloyd's tradition of sharing risk in order to protect and build resilience."

Founded by leading network security and insurance professionals, Resilience brings together the full spectrum of insurance protection, security services, and claims response to provide a comprehensive cyber risk management solution to middle-market companies.

About Resilience

Resilience provides comprehensive insurance coverage and patented cybersecurity tools to protect mid-market companies. By bringing together security, insurance, and recovery, Resilience goes beyond risk transfer to help clients become cyber resilient. Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions, the cyber program manager of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions—which is backed by the financial strength of Intact Financial Corporation—leverages Cyber Meteorology, a proprietary data-driven risk analytics platform, to provide highly targeted coverage, allowing for a superior claims experience. Resilience is backed by General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, Shield Capital, and Corey Thomas. Coverage offered through Lloyd's will be offered through an approved Coverholder. To learn more about Resilience, visit https://resilienceinsurance.com/ .

