Circumference Group Strengthens Business and Operational Expertise Through Appointment of Experienced Senior Advisors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group , a unique, operationally-focused investment firm led by former Endurance International CEO Jeff Fox, today announced the appointments of Christine Timmins Barry and Kim Simone as Senior Advisors as the firm continues expanding its investment platform and further strengthens its bench of talented professionals and advisors.

In their advisory positions, Ms. Barry and Ms. Simone will leverage their extensive business and operations experience to support Circumference Group's partner companies as they build successful, sustainable businesses. They will also help Circumference Group identify promising early stage organizations that would benefit from both long-term capital and Circumference Group's proven ability to provide operational insight at various stages of growth. Ms. Barry and Ms. Simone will work across Circumference Group's investment platform, including its venture studio, CG Ventures .

"Our focus at CG is to bring strategic and operational value to our investments and partners. I am confident that Christine's and Kim's experience building and scaling businesses will be invaluable for our current and future partners," said Mr. Fox, CEO and Founder, Circumference Group.

Christine Timmins Barry has held multiple senior leadership roles throughout her career, responsible for growing long-term, sustainable businesses and successfully creating shareholder value. She recently served as Chief Operating Officer for the Endurance International Web Presence division, where she successfully oversaw its simplification and return to organic growth.

Prior to her roles at Endurance, Ms. Barry served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Windham Professionals, a privately held financial services firm. She spent much of her career at Convergys, where she held numerous senior leadership positions culminating in her role as Chief Operating Officer. She holds a B.S. from Northeastern University and an MBA from Bentley University.

Kim Simone brings to Circumference Group extensive operational expertise with a focus on customer value, revenue growth, and bottom-line performance of multimillion-dollar organizations. Kim most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Constant Contact, a leading email marketing provider, leading it back to subscriber and revenue growth. Constant Contact was part of Endurance International prior to it spinning off as a private entity under Kim's direction.

Before Endurance, Ms. Simone held multiple positions at Verizon, including Vice President, IT Sales Support Organization for Verizon Enterprise Solutions; Vice President, IT Customer Service and Prepaid for Verizon Wireless; and SVP at Alltel, which was acquired by Verizon in 2009. She holds a B.A. from The University of Michigan.

About Circumference Group

Circumference Group is an investment firm designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance for its capital partners. The firm leverages the broad and deep operational experience of its team to thoroughly understand a target investment's current competitiveness and performance and the execution risks that may prevent it from reaching its performance potential. Circumference Group invests when its organizational insight, operational intelligence and strategic perspective identify pathways to significant value creation with mitigated risk.

Circumference Group was founded in 2009 by a team of veteran business operators and investors led by Jeff Fox, a proven executive who has served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Endurance International Group, CEO of Convergys Corp. and COO of Alltel Wireless. For over a decade, Circumference Group has successfully invested in the public and private markets utilizing its Core Value Assessment (CVA), a proprietary framework that evaluates a company's growth and cash flow potential, as well as its organizational and operational strengths and weaknesses. The CVA underpins all of Circumference Group's investment strategies. For more information please visit www.CircumferenceGroup.com .

