Bloomberg and Grayscale Launch Future of Finance Index New index built with Bloomberg Intelligence analysis tracks the performance of financial services companies projected to be leaders of the emerging digital economy

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Grayscale Investments today announced the launch of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index, tracking the rapidly evolving digital economy – specifically the confluence of technology, finance, and digital assets.

The index is built using Bloomberg Intelligence's proprietary theme basket methodology, coupling a rigorous data-driven and transparent build process with the market expertise of Bloomberg and Grayscale. It includes companies that Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have projected will contribute significantly to the growth of the digital economy and its overall revenue within the next two years. Companies that represent the "Future of Finance" in the final basket are categorized by three key pillars: financial foundations, digital asset infrastructure, and technology solutions. Concretely, this may include payments, exchange, asset management, hardware, blockchain/tech, or miners.

"As transformative technologies continue to develop and revolutionize financial markets, we expect investor interest in those innovations will increase rapidly," said Dave Gedeon, Global Head of Multi-Asset Indices at Bloomberg. "With the launch of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index, investors now have a best-in-class benchmark to measure the performance of their current and potential investments in the space."



The index currently tracks 22 companies and will be rebalanced quarterly. Bloomberg clients can access the index using the ticker BGFOF Index

and access historical data through December 2020 .

"The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index was uniquely designed as the first structure leveraging analyst oversight to track companies and technologies shaping the future of financial services," said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale. "We're excited to partner with Bloomberg for the launch of this future-forward index, offering investors a seamless way to track the advancements of companies that are building the infrastructure underpinning our digital economy."

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. For more information, please visit Bloomberg Indices .

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-standard and bespoke indices across asset classes, including market-leading fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to an unparalleled breadth of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

About Grayscale Investments

Founded in 2013, Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $38.2B in assets under management as of January 18, 2022. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale's products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.



