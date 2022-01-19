American Exchange Group to Acquire Luxury Footwear Brand, Aerosoles

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group , a multi division industry leader in accessories design, manufacturing and wholesale, today announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire the assets of luxury comfort footwear brand, Aerosoles. Together, the two companies will expand distribution channels and introduce Aerosoles to new categories and reach new audiences.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of American Exchange Group. We look forward to supporting the future growth of this brand and are excited to welcome Aerosoles into our brand portfolio." says Alen Mamrout, Chief Executive Officer of American Exchange Group.

American Exchange Group acquires Aerosoles with the mission of harmonizing their modern, elevated core with broader commercial opportunities in distribution. The acquisition of Aerosoles will drive significant growth opportunities for the company as American Exchange Group introduces the brand to new categories, with a continued unwillingness to compromise on Aerosoles brand vision and quality control.

"Our strategy is to have the Aerosoles brand function as a separate division to ensure the focus on the core brand DNA that has made Aerosoles such a great name in the footwear category. We are pleased that the team from Aerosoles will be joining our organization to execute our vision." says Steve Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer.

Aerosoles is currently sold at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Saks OFF 5TH, DSW, Zappos, Belk, and aerosoles.com .

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including footwear, technology, watches, jewelry, outerwear, and handbags, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

