7-Eleven Launches 7NOW Gold Pass™, featuring Waived Delivery Fee and More

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No delivery fee? Yes, please! 7-Eleven Delivery through the 7NOW® app just got a reward-worthy upgrade that rounds out the brand's best-in-class delivery offerings. With the new 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on a choice of more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products*. We're talking anything from hot, fresh food and drinks to household items, snacks, groceries, and much more.



Need snacks to stay fueled while watching the big game or think it's a bit too chilly for a coffee run? For just $5.95 a month and no added delivery fee, customers can get all the drinks and snacks they need, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about 3 delivery orders per month, but in true 7-Eleven fashion, the perks don't end there.

7-Eleven Launches 7NOW Gold Pass

Subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee® drink. Better yet, members of 7Rewards®—the loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases—will unlock double the rewards when they order delivery using the 7NOW Gold Pass service. Need we say more? Experience 7-Eleven convenience like never before at no cost for the first 14 days.



"Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it – and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven SVP and Chief Digital Officer. "Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service."

7-Eleven launched delivery in 2018 via 7NOW, and the introduction of new offerings – like the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service – is part of a company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store.

All items available for order through the 7NOW app will be available through the 7NOW Gold Pass service throughout the U.S. and real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their orders. Look for the 7NOW Gold Pass banner on the 7NOW app home screen to sign up.

The 7NOW app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com .

*By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14 day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders, other fees may apply. For additional terms and more information, please see the 7NOW Gold Pass Program terms and the Gold Pass FAQs in the 7NOW App.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com.

