Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2021 dividend distributions totaling $1.18 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions, which are treated as long-term capital gain. The common share dividends were paid as follows: $0.17 on March 19, 2021; $0.17 on June 18, 2021; $0.17 on September 17, 2021; $0.50 on October 19, 2021; and $0.17 on December 17, 2021.

2021 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution per

Share Capital Gain

Distribution (1) Non-dividend

Distribution 03/05/2021 03/19/2021 $0.170000 $0.170000 $0.000000 06/04/2021 06/18/2021 $0.170000 $0.170000 $0.000000 09/03/2021 09/17/2021 $0.170000 $0.170000 $0.000000 10/05/2021 10/19/2021 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.000000 12/03/2021 12/17/2021 $0.170000 $0.170000 $0.000000

Totals $1.180000 $1.180000 $0.000000

Because the company's dividend distributions are characterized as capital gains, they are not Qualified Dividends eligible for the 20 percent qualified business income deduction (Section 199A deduction).

The company anticipates that the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions will have a significant non-dividend component due to the supplemental dividend that it expects to declare and pay in first quarter 2022.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisor to determine the specific effect these distributions may have on their individual tax situation.

(1) For purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the company is disclosing that both the One Year and Three Year amounts are $0.00/share. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

