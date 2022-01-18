UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA & WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY TAKE TOP CHEER HONORS; THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY & LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY TAKE TOP DANCE HONORS AT THE 2022 UCA & UDA COLLEGE CHEERLEADING & DANCE TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the University of South Florida, The University of Alabama and Western Kentucky University cheerleading teams, and The Ohio State University and Louisiana State University dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association, took place on January 14-16, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World®.

Varsity Spirit Logo

This week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted nearly 225 cheerleading and dance teams across 44 states. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2018.

"Each year, teams from across the country come together at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "These athletes have spent hundreds of hours raising spirit on their campuses, leading their crowds at games and pep rallies, and supporting their schools' athletic teams. It's truly an honor to host this event, where we can recognize and reward these athletes for their unwavering contribution to their schools and communities, dedication to school spirit, and excellent talent."

Division IA Champions Included:

Large Coed Cheer: University of South Florida

Small Coed Cheer: Western Kentucky University

Coed Cheer Game Day: University of Cincinnati

All Girl Cheer: University of Alabama

All Girl Cheer Game Day: University of Mississippi

Pom: The Ohio State University

Jazz: The Ohio State University

Hip Hop: Louisiana State University

Dance Game Day: The Ohio State University

Spirit Program Game Day: Rutgers University

Mascot: University of Cincinnati

Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

