True Velocity Partners with Richard Childress Racing to Sponsor No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series Car Driven by Austin Dillon

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Childress Racing announced today that True Velocity, a Texas-based advanced manufacturing and technology company, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Austin Dillon at this year's Los Angeles preseason kickoff event. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum kicks off a multi-race partnership between RCR and True Velocity.

True Velocity develops and manufactures products for the U.S. Department of Defense, international allies, and law enforcement entities, as well as a line of commercially available products sold at major sporting retailers in the U.S. and online at tvammo.com. The partnership is the first of its kind for True Velocity, which is currently a finalist for the U.S. Army Next Generation Squad Weapon program. True Velocity will also sponsor Richards Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the partnership.

"This partnership means a great deal to our company, our people and our customers," said Kevin Boscamp, CEO at True Velocity. "We look forward to working with Richard and his team to help drive performance and innovation on the track and bring awareness to everything True Velocity is doing to help keep our country's armed forces safe."

"Adding True Velocity as a partner is just one example of how we're thinking about the future of competition and how like-minded companies can benefit from joining forces," said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. "The products and technology True Velocity is developing are truly a paradigm shift in how our nation's best do their jobs and we're excited to work with their team of experts on what the applications of composite technology might mean for next gen racing."

Richards Childress Racing is one of the most successful NASCAR teams of all time and has earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships. The No. 3 True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will make its debut live on FOX at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, February 6.

Richards Childress recently appeared at True Velocity's booth at the 2022 SHOT Show – the nation's largest professional event for the outdoor, hunting and sport shooting industries – on January 18 to celebrate the launch of the new partnership. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

About True Velocity

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 300 patents pending or issued on its products, technology and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, at select retail locations and direct-to-consumer at tvammo.com.

Media Contact: Bishop Wash, public relations, bishop@genuinearticlecomms.com

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

