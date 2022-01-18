TIDELANDS ROYALTY TRUST "B" ANNOUNCES FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF REMAINING LIQUID ASSETS

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee ("Trustee") of the Tidelands Royalty Trust "B" (OTC PINK: TIRTZ) (the "Trust") is declaring a FINAL distribution of $0.205883 per unit representing the liquidation of all assets of the Trust to unitholders who hold units as of record date January 31, 2022. This distribution will be payable on February 14, 2022.

The Trust was created December 2nd, 1953 holding certain overriding interests in certain leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The interests were held as long as production was being generated by these leases. That production essentially ceased in 2018. The Trust continued to exist until its stated termination date of April 30, 2021. During 2021 it was confirmed by the various operators of these leases that the leases were no longer producing and were being permanently shut in. The only remaining assets were short-term investments residing with a subsidiary account and that is what is being distributed with this final distribution. Whereas this distribution will be treated as a 2022 tax event, a tax letter providing guidance regarding it will be issued shortly. Certainties of Tidelands' financial and other information may continue to be made available and can be found on its website at http://www.tirtz-tidelands.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain of the statements discussed in this press release, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. This press release uses the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "intend," "may," or other similar words to identify forward-looking statements. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss the expected final distribution.

