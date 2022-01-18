Southwest Airlines Launches Interest-Free Payment Installments to Hawaii with Buy Now Pay Later Leader, Uplift Customers can travel now and pay later with Uplift's flexible payment options through Jan. 24, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the only enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, has deepened its partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. Customers can book their Southwest Airlines® flights now through Monday, Jan. 24, to the breathtaking Hawaiian Islands with interest-free payment options through Uplift for travel dates through the end of Aug. 2022.*

Aloha seekers can visit the beautiful destinations of Honolulu (Oahu), Hilo (Hawaii Island, Kahului (Maui), Kona (Hawaii Island), and Lihue (Kauai) nonstop via interisland service, or from cities across the continental U.S. such as Las Vegas, Long Beach, Sacramento, Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, Calif.

Southwest's® interest-free promotion is available for purchases as low as $49 one-way and for three or six-month terms, with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Customers can book today and fly as soon as tomorrow - even before they are finished making their payments. Travelers can also book now, and begin easy monthly installments and daydream about their spring break getaway or upcoming summer vacation trip.

For more information and to book please visit http://southwest.com/uplift .

"Southwest is about connecting our Customers to the places that matter most in their lives. We know there is a strong travel demand to Hawaii and are excited to fly our Customers to the Aloha State," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products for Southwest Airlines. "We are grateful to enhance our partnership with Uplift, making travel more accessible, affordable, and rewarding by giving Southwest Customers the freedom to travel now and pay over time."

Using Uplift installments to buy now and pay later gives Southwest Customers the freedom to book trips when they are ready and divide the cost over a series of affordable monthly payments. Uplift is available on mobile or web and is seamlessly integrated into the Southwest.com booking process for a frictionless Customer experience. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount, letting them take control of their budget and create lasting travel memories.

"We are thrilled to expand our growing partnership with one of America's most beloved airlines offering customers a budget-friendly way to experience the aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer of Uplift. "Since the launch of our partnership in April 2021, we continue to see strong growth and customer adoption of Uplift's easy payment options. This incredible offer of interest-free installments makes a Hawaiian vacation a reality for travelers who already enjoy Southwest's friendly hospitality and low-cost fares and new customers as well."

Uplift expanded its partnership with Southwest Airlines in April 2021 to Southwest.com, joining the longstanding relationship with Southwest Vacations.

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases.

Uplift flexible payment options are available now on Southwest.com—head on over to view Southwest's latest deals.

* Down payment may be required. Terms are based on the Customer's credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served including Iowa and West Virginia. APR may range from 0% to 36%. The Offer is available between Jan. 10 through Jan. 24. A minimum $49 purchase is required. The offer is available on 3 or 6 month loans. Most loans offered through Uplift are issued by CBW Bank, Member of FDIC. Loans made in Colorado may be issued by Uplift, Inc.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV).

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

Media Contacts:

Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multimedia assets and other Company news.



Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution empowering people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

Media Contact:

Celena Haas-Stacey

Uplift Communications

chaas-stacey@uplift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uplift