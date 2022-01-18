Polte Welcomes IoT Executive Tim Newberg as Polte VP of Sales

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, today announced the appointment of Tim Newberg as VP of Sales. Newberg will lead Polte sales operations, focused on extending the Polte Location API's reach into global 4G/5G Massive IoT markets.

Newberg is a proven IoT executive with more than twenty five years of experience in the wireless industry, including strategy, sales and business development roles at Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Sequans, Rootmetrics and Sercomm. He holds a patent in wireless mobile technology, as well as has earned an MBA in Marketing at SMU, and a BS in Engineering from the University of Florida. In his most recent role as Head of Mobile IoT at Sercomm, Newberg was instrumental in the launch and adoption of a variety of new hardware products - the majority of which were built for asset tracking applications.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join the Polte leadership team," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "Tim's wealth of 4G/5G Massive IoT market knowledge and experience from cellular chipset to system solutions will be critical in this next stage of expanding the Powered by Polte ecosystem and meeting the needs of enterprise use cases globally."

Newberg joins the team amid continued ecosystem momentum. In December 2021, Polte announced partnerships with leading Massive IoT module vendors, Nordic Semiconductor and Quectel.

"The differentiation Polte's unique cloud-based cellular location technology has brought to market is intriguing and fills a significant gap in what's possible with asset tracking," Polte VP of Sales Tim Newberg said. "We are poised for rapid scale in 2022, and I'm looking forward to working with the team and the entire ecosystem to further entrench Polte in key vertical applications from leased asset tracking to supply chain."

About Polte:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com or stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

