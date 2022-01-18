Perch Hires Amazon Executive as Chief Revenue Officer; Grows Revenue and Team by Over 10x in 2021 Longserving Amazon Veteran, Kristiana Helmick, Will Join Perch to Lead Its Global eCommerce Business

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch, a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale, today announced it has hired Kristiana Helmick as its Chief Revenue Officer, where she will be leading global organic growth across all eCommerce channels – with the heavy emphasis on furthering Perch's tech-first approach.

Perch CRO, Kristiana Helmick

She joins Perch after a strong finish to 2021, where its team, technology, and portfolio of brands grew dramatically both organically and inorganically. Highlights include:

Team growth from 21 to 259 over the course of 2021

Surpassed 100 brands acquired; average of over 6 brands/month in 2021

Driven by a robust acquisitions engine and strong organic growth, the Perch portfolio revenue grew by over 10x year-over-year from 2020 to 2021

Sold 12M+ products in 2021

Kristiana is a 13-year veteran at Amazon, where she led many businesses from inception to success, most recently serving as a Director of Consumer. She was the founding Chief Product Officer for Amazon Home and category leader for Amazon's fast-growing Pet supplies division. She helped reinvent the reading experience by playing a crucial role in the launch of the Kindle Newsstand for Amazon's first tablet, Kindle Fire. Prior to Amazon, she was a Vice President at Time Warner, and she led consumer marketing for Real Simple, In Style, and People's newest launches.

"I joined Perch because I love being on the front edge of change," said Kristiana Helmick, CRO of Perch. "The Amazon FBA acquisitions model itself is changing eCommerce, but Perch's focus on operational excellence and technical innovation take the company to the next level. Perch also won me over with its people; everyone has curiosity, passion, and total commitment to providing an excellent customer experience. The same customer obsession that drove everything we did at Amazon is alive at Perch, and that's what is going to help the brands that we acquire to reach new heights."

In May of 2021, Perch announced it had closed a $775M Series A led by the Softbank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital. Perch's total funding to date is over $900M.

About Perch

Perch is a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale. Perch seeks high-quality products and brands that have a steady history of strong customer reviews, are consistently one of the top three products within their category, and have the potential for expansion. For more information, please visit: www.PerchHQ.com

